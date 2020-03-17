Working from home in time of coronavirus: Top broadband internet plans to keep you going

Top broadband plans to keep you going. (Photo credit: Reuters) Mr X, a tech executive working for a high-tech IT company in New Delhi, has been asked to work from home in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. His wife, an interior designer, is working from home too. Schools are shut, which means there two young boys are ‘literally’ stranded at home as well. The whole family is very tech-savvy which means that they’re online quite a lot. For work, study, leisure and what have you. While there mid-tier broadband internet plan was previously more than enough for all of them combined, with some data almost always left to spare by the end of the month, things have changed all of a sudden. There internet has grounded to a halt in just a week. Mr X and co. didn’t see it coming. It’s time to update their broadband internet service and opt for a plan that offers more data – even better, if it’s faster. Related News Xbox Series X: 10 things that make it possibly the most highly anticipated Xbox consoles of all time

Discovery launches streaming app Discovery Plus at subscription fee of Rs 299 per annum Microsoft Xbox Series X full specs revealed, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage expansion on the cards This is not just Mr X’s story. It may be yours too. Even as novel coronavirus continues to wreck havoc around the world, more and more people are now being ‘forced’ to stay at home, practicing what’s being called ‘social distancing’ to avoid the risk of catching the virus, or spreading it. They’re working at home, studying at home – and, as it should always be, relaxing at home. Internet is what connects all of this today and therefore it becomes important to choose the best service as per your need, so you can keep going. Here we’ve rounded up a few broadband internet plans that you can look at. Airtel broadband

Airtel currently offers four broadband internet plans, starting at Rs 799 for the base tier going all the way to Rs 3,999 for a VIP subscription. While a basic Airtel broadband internet plan offers monthly 150GB data at up to 100Mbps speed, the VIP subscription plan is what you should get if you’re looking for a no holds barred sort of experience with unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speed. A good thing about all Airtel broadband internet plans is that the telco offers unlimited local and STD calls across the board – you will need to get a handset separately though since that’s not bundled.

Airtel also offers ‘unlimited’ data top-up post FUP at an additional cost of Rs 299 a month. This means, even if you opt for a basic plan, or any other plan apart from VIP, you’re free to bump your data pack to unlimited by paying Rs 299/month. VIP users of course get unlimited data straight off the bat.

Quick plan check:

–Basic or Rs 799 plan: 150GB internet at up to 100Mbps speed, unlimited local/STD calls plus free access to Airtel Xstream app

–Entertainment or Rs 999 plan: 300GB internet at up to 200Mbps speed, unlimited local/STD calls plus free access to Airtel Xstream app, Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium

–Premium or Rs 1,499 plan: 500GB internet at up to 300Mbps speed, unlimited local/STD calls plus free access to Airtel Xstream app, Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium

–VIP or Rs 3,999 plan: Unlimited internet at up to 1Gbps speed, unlimited local/STD calls plus free access to Airtel Xstream app, Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium

Reliance JioFiber

Reliance Jio currently offers six broadband internet plans, starting at Rs 699 for the Bronze tier going all the way to Rs 8,499 for a Titanium subscription. While a Bronze Reliance JioFiber internet plan offers monthly 150GB data at up to 100Mbps speed, the Titanium subscription plan gives you 500GB data at up to 1Gbps speed. A good thing about all Reliance JioFiber broadband internet plans is that the telco offers a free set top box across the board.

Reliance Jio also offers monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual JioFiber plans going as high as Rs 1,01,988 for the Titanium subscription.

Quick plan check:

–Bronze or Rs 699 plan: 150GB internet at up to 100Mbps

–Silver or Rs 849 plan: 400GB internet at up to 100Mbps

–Gold or Rs 1,299 plan: 750GB internet at up to 250Mbps

–Diamond or Rs 2,499 plan: 1,500GB internet at up to 500Mbps

–Platinum or Rs 3,999 plan: 2,550GB internet at up to 1Gbps

–Titanium or Rs 8,499 plan: 5,0000GB internet at up to 1Gbps

Tata Sky

Quick plan check: unlimited

–Rs 900 plan: unlimited internet at up to 25Mbps

–Rs 1,000 plan: unlimited internet at up to 50Mbps

–Rs 1,100 plan: unlimited internet at up to 100Mbps

Quick plan check: fixed

–Rs 650 plan: 60GB internet at up to 25Mbps

–Rs 750 plan: 150GB internet at up to 50Mbps

–Rs 800 plan: 400GB internet at up to 25Mbps

–Rs 900 plan: 250GB internet at up to 100Mbps

–Rs 950 plan: 500GB internet at up to 50Mbps

–Rs 1,000 plan: 500GB internet at up to 100Mbps

Hathway (Delhi)

Quick plan check:

–Storm-1 5 Mbps (Rs 1,947/3 months): 25GB internet at up to 5Mbps

–Booster-3 10 Mbps (Rs 2,397/3 months): 120GB internet at up to 10Mbps

–Ultra 10 Mbps (Rs 2,999/3 months): unlimited internet at up to 10Mbps

–Super-4 25 Mbps (Rs 3,297/3 months): 220GB internet at up to 25Mbps

–Fastway-1 50 Mbps (Rs 2,697/3 months): 70GB internet at up to 50Mbps

–Fastway-2 50 Mbps (Rs 2,999/3 months): 200GB internet at up to 50Mbps

–Fastway-3 50 Mbps (Rs 4,499/3 months): 450GB internet at up to 50Mbps

BSNL

Quick plan check:

–Rs 349 plan: 2GB internet per day at up to 8Mbps

–Rs 399 plan: 2GB internet per day at up to 8Mbps plus unlimited calling

–Rs 499 plan: 3GB internet per day at up to 10Mbps plus unlimited calling

–Rs 599 plan: 4GB internet per day at up to 10Mbps plus unlimited calling

–Rs 699 plan: 5GB internet per day at up to 10Mbps plus unlimited calling

–Rs 899 plan: 12GB internet per day at up to 10Mbps plus unlimited calling