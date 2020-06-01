Working from home? Four steps that can help you keep your data secure

As many companies adopt work-from-home (WFH) policies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, cybersecurity is a growing issue.

As many companies adopt work-from-home (WFH) policies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, cybersecurity is a growing issue. The workforce has access to confidential company data, so how does one ensure data/system security while working from home? Devashish Sharma, CTO at Flock (a proprietary messaging and collaboration tool), lists four easy steps that can help you keep your data secure.

Prevent unauthorised system access

The fear of unauthorised access is way higher during these times as hackers know a large portion of the population is working from home. Every small and medium business needs to have a strong access control policy defined for their employees. So how does one prevent unauthorised access?

More than half of the data breaches happen due to weak or old passwords. Use passwords, and strong passwords and change time at regular intervals. Do not write down your passwords on your laptop/computers. Also, if you move away from your computer, even for a washroom break, lock your computer. It doesn’t matter that you’re living alone and don’t have anyone around. There are multiple tools available to see if your password is compromised.

Two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication adds a layer of redundancy to ensure that only the actual account owner can access their account. A hacker could steal an employee’s password, but they probably won’t have a phone that receives the verification code or what is commonly known as OTP. Also, the hacker wouldn’t have access to a fingerprint, which is used in some systems. Honestly, adding one extra layer to the login process could make a lot of difference in keeping hackers out. Two-factor authentication systems can also serve as a type of alert when an unauthorised user is attempting to log in to an account.

Beware of phishing emails and messages

According to a recent report, phishing scams and malicious Covid-19 links have grown from 15 in January 2020 to 54,772 in March. If you ever receive an email around PPEs, masks, hand sanitisers, etc., think twice before clicking on the link. There is an increasing number of cases where employees receive such emails, which once clicked on provide an inroad to hackers with malicious intent.

Secure your home networks

Even if you have a separate work laptop provided by your office, while working from home, you would be using your home Wi-Fi. And your organisation’s IT team has no control over it what so ever. Changing password to something far more complex than just names or birthdays of family members is the most basic step in securing the home network. Use a virtual private network (VPN) on your work device before connecting it to your home network is another security practice that should be followed. However, make sure to avoid free VPNs as they are not safe and usually compromise security, killing the purpose of using it in the first place.