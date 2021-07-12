Work-from-anywhere firms are here to stay: Prajit Nair, director sales, End User Computing, VMware India

PRAJIT NAIR, Director Sales, End User Computing VMware India

The pandemic-enforced switch to remote working has led businesses to discover productivity improvements, increased employee satisfaction, enhanced recruitment, and cost savings. “As businesses move from simply supporting remote work to truly becoming distributed, work-from-anywhere organisations, they must prioritise the experience of their distributed workforce, while building a more resilient, efficient and competitive organisation that can conduct business in entirely new ways,” Prajit Nair, director sales, End User Computing, VMware India tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

What are the top challenges faced by companies as they try to digitalise? How does VMware help in solving these?

Traditional IT environments are not conducive to a distributed workforce. With such an infrastructure, some of the challenges faced by companies include the availability of necessary tools and infrastructure, lack of visibility, compliance, security tools, cost-effectiveness, and reliable remote access to enterprise applications.

To address such limitations, digital infrastructure providers like VMware offer an integrated solution such as VMware Anywhere Workspace which addresses end-user, IT, and security challenges by providing multi-modal employee experiences, enabling automated workspace management, and securing the distributed edge. It helps to remove the friction that can exist between IT systems and employees and creates better experiences and effective security with less cost and operational overhead.

How is VMware responding to clients who want to adapt to work from anywhere?

If businesses are to optimally enable and secure a more hybrid, anywhere workforce, new security, management, and employee productivity solutions and practices are needed. This value proposition is at the core of VMware’s Anywhere Workspace solution. The solution integrates three of our innovations—VMware Workspace ONE, VMware SASE, and VMware Carbon Black Cloud— empowering firms to manage multi-modal employee experience, secure the distributed edge, and automate the workspace.

Based on your customer interactions, how are the challenges different from last year and what are their top priorities now?

Last year, companies were forced to quickly adapt to a remote working model. While this transition was challenging for some companies due to lack of right IT infrastructure, some companies had a business continuity plan and were not as affected as others. For instance, when the government announced lockdown in March 2020, we helped The National Stock Exchange, India (NSE) adapt to remote working and ensured mission-critical software support functions could continue uninterrupted. In four days, their 600-member developer teams could continue to work securely, especially at a time when their daily trading volumes doubled to four billion orders per day.

This year, more organisations are better prepared to support their remote workforce and their priorities are now more aligned with the future of work and are guided by their IT and security teams to accelerate the performance of their current organisational assets. The focus is now on choosing the right technology partner. Agile business leaders are aligning their strategies to consumer habits and demand, as well as redefining their IT budgets. The focus is on optimising the workplace of the future.

How is VMware preparing for a future of the flexible workforce? What are the business benefits of such an approach?

Over the last year, we have constantly been in touch with our customers to understand their needs and have introduced several integrated solutions. We realise how the shift to a distributed workforce can drive the delivery of new business models. From saved overhead costs to increased employee retention and positive environmental impacts, employers who embrace a flexible remote workplace within their business models can enjoy the advantages of being part of the modern IT workforce without sacrificing business performance.

Apart from the IT aspect, how can companies enhance employee experience within organisations?

Building a strong design culture around the employee experience is critical to meet the demands of the business. Organisations can onboard new employees by providing a platform from the day they sign their acceptance letter to the first day of employment and beyond. Similarly, addressing connectivity challenges, supporting BYOD and corporate devices, providing personalised workflows for productivity, enabling self-service support are a few ways companies can approach the new ways of working. Services like offering remote support, self-service passwords, a virtual assistant can also minimise the reliance on help desk and administrators. Implementing a combination of more robust authentication mechanisms including, password-less authentication, SSO, MFA, and conditional access, also provides a more seamless and secure employee experience.