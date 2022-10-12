‘Work and play in metaverse’: Microsoft to bring Teams, Office, Xbox cloud gaming to Meta Quest VR headsets

Microsoft and Meta announced their partnership for the future of work and gaming in the metaverse on Tuesday. Microsoft and Meta announced their collaboration to develop the future’s gaming and corporate culture. The collaboration begins with Redmond’s tech giant bringing Teams, Office, Windows as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming to Meta’s Quest VR headsets.

Microsoft’s chief executive officer Satya Nadella said that the company is bringing Microsoft Teams “immersive meeting experience” to Meta Quest to help people connect with each other in a completely new way. “You can connect, share, collaborate as though you were together in person,” he adds.

Apparently, this doesn’t end here – Microsoft will adapt Meta’s avatar system for Teams and the Microsoft Teams will get support within Meta’s Horizon Workplace on Quest Pro and Quest 2 headsets. Meta’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg was also present at the event and added that people will be able to join a Teams meeting directed from Workrooms. “We think that this cross-device, cross-screen experience will be the foundation of the virtual office of the future.”

However, the experience isn’t limited to just workspace – Microsoft is bringing Windows 365, 2D versions of Office apps and even better Xbox Cloud Gaming to Quest as well.

Windows 365 which is Microsoft’s platform for streaming full versions of Windows to devices will make its way to Quest. With Windows 365 coming to Quest, Nadella says that users will be able to get the “entire Windows experience, including all the personalised apps, content and settings to your VR device.”

Microsoft’s Progressive Web Programs (PWA) technology is also bringing 2D versions of its Office apps to Quest. Although these won’t be fully fledged 3D versions of Office created for VR, it’s simple to picture Microsoft altering them in the future if there is interest in VR in the business world.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will also be coming to Meta’s Quest headset, therefore – it will let Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream games.