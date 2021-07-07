Wondering if you have been blocked by someone on WhatsApp? Here’s how you can check

Here’s how you can check if you have been blocked by someone on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: WhatsApp has been the most favoured instant messaging app for years, and has now also become a place where business interactions and professional interactions take place. It is convenient because it allows users to block and report someone who sends spam messages or objectionable content. With this feature, the app prevents the user from getting messages, status updates and calls from the blocked user. However, every now and then, someone wishes to check if they have been blocked, especially in cases where one person is blocked by the other during a professional conversation. Well, here’s how you can check if you have been blocked by someone on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to check if you have been blocked

While Facebook-owned WhatsApp does not have any feature that would alert users about the fact that they have been blocked, there are certain indicators that a user can look out for.

The first among them is the profile picture. When a person is blocked by someone else on WhatsApp, they cannot see that user’s profile picture on WhatsApp. However, this is not a blanket indicator, because it is possible the other user might not have updated a profile picture and that is why one might not be able to see it. However, if someone has been blocked, the user would also not be able to see the ‘Last Seen’ or ‘Online’ status of the person who has blocked. But again, if someone has hidden their ‘Last Seen’ status, then the users would only be able to the ‘Online’ status, so if nothing is appearing below the other user’s name in their chat window, it might be because of hidden last seen status.

There are a few other signs as well, like when a blocked user sends a message, it only remains on a single tick and never changes to a double tick. While the single tick indicates that the message has been sent from the sender’s side, the double tick indicates that the recipient has received it. If the recipient has switched off their internet, the message would show a single tick until the person switches on the internet, but if someone has been blocked, the double tick would never appear.

If these indicators are not able to help a user trying to check if they have been blocked, they can try to voice or video call the other individual. In case a user has been blocked, any calls that they attempt to make would not go through, and if that is what is happening, then the user has most probably been blocked.

Moreover, if all of the above indicators are present, it is most likely that the user has been blocked by the other individual.