Wonderchef nutri-pot: Now cooking becomes hassle-free

Back in the 80s, there was a widely popular Hawkins pressure cooker advertisement on TV featuring Hindi film actress Neena Gupta that promised delicious food with no trouble while cooking. A new-age kitchen equipment called Nutri-Pot will remind you of that classic ad. Though the kitchenware brand Wonderchef is hard-selling its Nutri-Pot as a personal kitchen robot, basically it is an automated appliance that brings health, taste and convenience to your daily cooking regime. This kitchen appliance is priced at Rs 6,999 and the best part is it comes with a cookbook that has customised recipes for Indian households by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. We take a look at how it works in the kitchen.

At first look, you may be intimidated by Nutri-Pot like any new technology does. Probe further and your comfort factor will grow manifold with this kitchen appliance. Plug-in, tap a button and it does everything—it’s that simple. The hard-anodised inner pot is hard and non-reactive promising years of hassle-free use, faster cooking and even heat distribution.

With an embedded micro-computer technology, it controls temperature and pressure inside the pot to prevent over-cooking, and keeps the nutrients in your food intact. There are 18 pre-set dishes—rice/pulav, khichdi/biryani, chicken curry, mutton curry, dal, rajma/chole, curry, soup, cake, among others—that allow you to achieve perfect results every time.

Here is how you may operate it. First press, saute/bhuna button on the panel. Add a little cooking oil and saute your dry masalas, onion, garlic and ginger for a couple of minutes. Then add your main ingredients and water as per the recipe. Close the lid and choose what you may wish to cook from the display panel. Make sure that the steam release valve is in cooking position and not in steam position.

Once you press the recipe button, the LED display shows the cooking time in minutes and also begins a circular movement which shows that the ingredients are being heated and steam is getting formed inside the pot. This will last for 3-4 minutes depending on the amount of ingredients inside. Real cooking will begin once the movement has stopped and only after this, the cooking time counter will start counting down. When the counter reaches Zero, a beep will sound and your Nutri-Pot will go on to Keep-warm function.

Among other features, its delay-timer function gives that added flexibility to when you wish to begin cooking. For the culinary connoisseur, there is the manual function for taste and texture preference. Plus, its automatic keep-warm function keeps the food warm until ready to serve. Overall, the result is a juicier, healthier output that you would love.

Nutri-pot has a capacity of 6 litres, it gives you freedom while cooking as it doesn’t require supervision. It uses only an optimum amount of water for cooking. The tight-fitting lid traps the steam rising from the food within the pot, retaining important nutrients within the food.

Nutri-Pot is available on wonderchef.nutripot.com and in prominent retail stores. Easy to clean and maintain, it works like a dream. Highly recommended for working people with time constraints, who are otherwise foodies at heart.

Estimated street price: Rs 6,999