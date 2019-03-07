Women’s day 2019: WhatsApp unveils sticker packs to celebrate womanhood

WhatsApp women's day stickers: Shreya Doodles, a sticker pack created by Shreya, a female artist from India - can be downloaded by WhatsApp Android users from the PlayStore. Her Instagram page, that goes by the same same, have over 221,000 followers.

A day before the International Women’s Day, WhatsApp unveiled packs of stickers inspired for and created by women. However, most of these stickers are available on Android, and only a few have been made available on iOS.

Shreya Doodles, a sticker pack created by Shreya, a female artist from India – can be downloaded by WhatsApp Android users from the PlayStore. Her Instagram page, that goes by the same same, have over 221,000 followers.

Fearless & Fabulous is another sticker pack that is a compilation of diverse women from across the world. Ann Shen, an illustrator and designer created it and is made available for both Android and iOS.

Salty, is created by WhatsApp product designer, Alisa K. The stickers were inspired by the raw emotions on the people’s faces, especially those who are around her – and also from her everyday experiences. This pack is available for both Android and iOS.

Dibujando Los días and Feminist sticker pack has been made available only for the Android users. The Feminist pack is a compilation of Wonder Women stickers along with that it has quotes from Maya Angelou among other things. The Dibujando Los días is by Mayuli a Mexican artist which also has several inspiring stickers on women.

WhatsApp stickers were introduced in 2018 and have gained huge popularity ever since – be it to send wishes or to express emotions. The feature was rolled out just before Diwali last year.

