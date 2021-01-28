  • MORE MARKET STATS

What’s limiting women working in technology sector?

By: |
January 28, 2021 1:33 AM

Indian women face lockdown barriers to career progression, reveals Kaspersky report

As a result, 76% of women in India believe that the effects of Covid-19 have actually delayed, rather than enhanced, their overall career progression. (Representative image)

Around 76% of women working in technology believe the effects of Covid-19 have delayed their career progression, while half of (54%) Indian women believe that the much needed gender equality is more likely to be achieved through remote working structures. While lockdown life was earmarked as a possible accelerator towards equal gender opportunity in IT positions, lingering social biases have hindered this potential breakthrough period.

Kaspersky’s new ‘Women in Tech report, Where are we now? Understanding the evolution of women in technology’, found that almost 38% Indian women working in the tech/ IT industry do indeed prefer working at home to working in the office. However, this report highlight how the potential of remote working for women in technology isn’t quite being matched by social progression in this ‘working from home’ dynamic. Almost half of women (44%) working in technology have struggled to juggle work and family life since March 2020—a figure that is at its most prominent in India but is a consistent worldwide trend.

Related News

Delve deeper, and the reasons for this imbalance become clearer. When female respondents were asked about the day-to-day functions that are detracting from productivity or work progression, 54% said they had done the majority of cleaning in the home compared to 33% of men, 54% had been in charge of home schooling compared to 40% of men, and 50% of women have had to adapt their working hours more than their male partner in order to look after the family. As a result, 76% of women in India believe that the effects of Covid-19 have actually delayed, rather than enhanced, their overall career progression.

“If the tech realm takes the lead and ensures a more flexible and balanced environment for women, then it will become the norm more quickly, which is more likely to trigger a change in social dynamics too. As always, it won’t change overnight, but there are signs that women are feeling more empowered to rightly demand this way of working,” says Evgeniya Naumova, vice-president of the Global Sales Network at Kaspersky. “Moving forward, we as an industry must build on this momentum, extract the positives from the past year’s transition to flexible working, and be a catalyst for wider social change as a result.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. What’s limiting women working in technology sector?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Google to stop using Apple tool to track iPhone users, avoiding new pop-up warning
2Should Google pay content creators and publishers for using their online contents?
3Twitter launches new pilot project to curb fake news, asks users to flag misleading tweets