Withings Move ECG, a Rs 9,200-alternative to Apple Watch Series 4, launched at CES 2019

Withings has launched three new wearable devices at CES 2019

When Apple launched the fourth generation of Apple Watch last year, it showed the world the capabilities of a smartwatch can be extended to chart the electrocardiogram of the user’s heart. By far it was the most productive feature to be loaded on a smartwatch. Until now. At the CES 2019, Withings launched an analogue watch called Move ECG that comes integrated with an ECG feature and costs significantly less than the Apple Watch Series 4. Besides, the company also announced the launch of two more wearables – Move and BPM Core.

The Withings Move ECG, however, is still to get approval from US FDA for the functioning of the ECG, which means that the wearable will not make it to the market until the approval is given. But Withings is optimistically telling the customers that the Move ECG will start shipping in Q2. The Withings Move ECG costs $130, which is approximately Rs 9,200. The Withings Move (without ECG) costs $70 (approximately Rs 5,000) and is claimed to begin shipping in 4-5 weeks. The BPM Core is priced at $250 (roughly Rs 17,500) and will roll out in the markets in Q2, said Withings at CES.

Unlike the conventional smartwatches, the Withings Move ECG is an analogue watch that can be paired with an Android or iOS device. It is touted to deliver 12 months of battery life. The ECG feature on the wearable is facilitated by three electrodes – two under the bottom surface and one in the bezel. The user will need to touch both the sides of the bezel to begin the reading – the watch will vibrate when the reading is recorded. The ECG data will be available to see in a companion app called Health Mate on the phone.

Apart from recording the heartbeat patterns, the Move ECG can track steps, activities, and sleep of the user. All of these activities are available on the Withings Move except for the ECG feature. The Move is touted to give a battery life of 18 months. It is available to pre-order now via the company website.

The Withings BPM Core is an overall wearable that offers the tool to measure the blood pressure in addition to recording ECG of the user. It’s essentially a cuff that is attached to a cylindrical monitor for blood pressure, heartbeat patterns. It also doubles up as a digital stethoscope to record the heart beats and inform of any cardiovascular data. The wearable can be chared via a MicroUSB port.