Within a week of release, JioMeet unveils additional security features

Among the new features is a personal meeting room. (Image: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

JioMeet features: Video conferencing app JioMeet, which is Reliance Industries’ competitor for Zoom and Google Meet, on Tuesday secured the app with additional features. PTI reported that the features have been updated in a bid to prevent attacks like the ones that happened on Zoom, where hackers had posted obscene images on the screens. JioMeet, which already provides free encrypted and password-protected video conferences lasting up to 24 hours, has added a new safety feature which allows the host of the conference to stop guests from joining the meeting without signing in and disclosing their identity.

As per the company sources quoted by PTI, the feature was added especially due to reports of obscene images that appeared on screens of Zoom users while an online class was being conducted.

It has only been a week since JioMeet went live and within that small time frame, the app has revealed six features and enhancements which included new functionalities for the customers. The report further said that the new features are a measure to prevent hackers from entering the conference. The update with these features is already available on Google Play Store for Android users and iOS users would soon be able to install the update as well.

Among the new features is a personal meeting room, which allows a user to set up his/her own meeting password to facilitate meetings which recur, like daily meetings or virtual school classes. The new features also provide the users with the ability to enlarge and pin a meeting participant by simply double-clicking on the participant’s video.

The video conferencing app also unveiled that it had integrated its solutions with traditional video conferencing solutions used by several organisations to collaborate across multiple offices. The report stated that this would enable organisations to allow their employees to collaborate from offices and home at the same time.

The update also allows single-use sign-on, which enterprise users can avail to attend conferences with existing user ID and password. Moreover, enterprise users would now also be able to search and conference with their colleagues without exiting the main meeting.

Apart from this, the new version of JioMeet has a refreshed look as well as user interface.