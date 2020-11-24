With rise in cloud migration, Druva to expand workforce in India

The company is looking at accelerating growth through 2021 as it sees a greater need for its cloud data protection technologies during these times of increased cloud migration. Representative Image

Druva, a cloud data protection and management company, is planning to ramp up its workforce in India within the next 12 months. The company is looking at accelerating growth through 2021 as it sees a greater need for its cloud data protection technologies during these times of increased cloud migration.

Druva is one of the unicorns in the tech space in India. Founded in Pune by Jaspreet Singh and Milind Borate, it is a privately held company with headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. It is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners.

Druva delivers data protection and management for the cloud era. Its cloud platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-service to halve costs and free customers from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning and software management.

Druva has achieved 100% growth in the Asia-Pacific and Japan markets fueled by rapid cloud adoption. Its data centre workload revenue has been rising as startups and legacy companies embrace a cloud-first approach for data protection. The company has grown its data centre workload revenue more than 100% in the last 12 months and worked with 135 enterprises — including Adani Wilmar (India), NTT DATA (Japan), McConnell Dowell (Australia), Gold Peak (Hong Kong) and UNIADEX (Japan) — to navigate their digital transformation initiatives.

Druva has a workforce of 500 in Pune and is expanding its local presence. It is on track to add 15-20% to its headcount in Pune over the next few months.

Borate, co-founder and chief development officer, said cloud’s accessibility, robust security architecture and cost savings have made it the defining technology of 2020. “Built on that same principle, cloud-based data protection is bringing thousands of companies the business agility and data resilience needed to adapt with today’s dynamic marketplace. Druva is perfectly positioned to address this market and after a successful 2020, it is now focused on further accelerating growth through 2021,” Borate said.

Druva also extended remote working for all employees till June 2021. The company said the remote working model has minimally impacted the company’s regular activities, including onboarding, business delivery, timely promotions and annual salary increases. Once a return to office is deemed safe, the company intends to roll out a phased approach, with a hybrid model for some departments.

According to an IDC estimate, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest revenue growth rate for cloud system and service management software between 2020-24, outpacing both the Americas and EMEA. Exponential growth in data and higher ransomware risks combined with rising data governance risks and regulations, are driving organisations to new technologies and solutions.