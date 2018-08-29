With Realme 2 out in India, company teases Realme 2 Pro to debut later this month

Realme 2 has been launched in India

Realme 2 was launched in India yesterday adding fuel to the fire in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment in India that is already overcrowded. The smartphone comes with specifications such as dual cameras and a new premium design without a bump in the pricing. Realme, however, teased the launch of another smartphone at the event yesterday. The company said that it will announce the successor to the Realme 2 – the Realme 2 Pro. It was later confirmed by a tweet sent out by Realme India’s Twitter account but one thing that remained a mystery was its launch date. Now, a new report has suggested when Realme 2 Pro will launch in India.

According to a report by The Mobile Indian, citing Madhav Seth, Realme India CEO who confirmed exclusively that Realme 2 Pro will launch in India within a month. The report has now revealed that the smartphone will be announced on September 28. He told the publication that the Realme 2 Pro will be priced higher than the Realme 1 but less than the Rs 20,000 mark. The Realme 2 Pro will come with “best of the processor and best of design”, Seth told The Mobile Indian. The Realme 2 Pro will be a competition to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched earlier this year as the sequel to the last year’s Redmi Note 4.

The report, however, did not mention what exactly the Realme 2 Pro will pack inside, but considering its pricing, it could run either Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 660 processor, which is popular among the mid-range smartphones. The smartphone is speculated to come with at least a variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. There could be dual cameras, as well on the Realme 2 Pro. While the official details are yet to be outed, Realme 2 Pro could be a Flipkart-exclusive offering.

Separately, Seth has also confirmed in the report that the Realme smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update with the company’s ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. The Realme 2 is expected to get the Android 9 Pie update by early next year, however, exact timelines are not known as of now. The Realme 2 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The price of the smartphone starts at Rs 8,990 and it is scheduled to go on sale starting September 4 via Flipkart.