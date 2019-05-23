title-bar

With OnePlus 7 series, the company marks its biggest product launch ever; here’s why it is special

Published: May 23, 2019 2:25:21 PM

Smartphone maker OnePlus has been consistently delivering what strikes the right chord with the consumers who want phones loaded with new features.

Smartphone maker OnePlus has been consistently delivering what strikes the right chord with the consumers who want phones loaded with new features. Now, with the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company is undercutting its rivals with features such as the 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, and the rich OxygenOS mobile ecosystem. The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier this month and the company has received a huge response that it has broken its own previous records.

In many ways, the OnePlus 7 series smartphones’ launch marks several firsts. The OnePlus 7 Pro has several tricks up its sleeves – a triple camera set up at the back, a pop-up camera for selfies, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a feature-loaded OxygenOS. The company, for the first time, is introducing India-centric features such as Work-Life Balance, Caller Identification, Cricket Scores, and more. With features like these, it was hard for the fanatics to resist buying the OnePlus 7 Pro.

According to the retailers, including Amazon.in, Croma, and Reliance Digital, the OnePlus 7 Pro has already become the best-seller in the sub-Rs 45,000 segment in India.

The OnePlus Community began sharing early reviews for the smartphone, based on the rumours, leaks, and a few confirmations from the company. OnePlus 7 series comes with features that only a few other smartphones currently offer in that price range. Starting at Rs 48,999, the OnePlus 7 Pro has grabbed several eyeballs for its specifications. The smartphone has a Quad-HD 90Hz display for the first time on a OnePlus phone, making it the USP.

The anticipation for the OnePlus 7 Pro was high even before the actual launch date. Not only that, for the first time, OnePlus announced two smartphones at the same time, giving true meaning to its “hype is real” slogan. The launch event, which happened on May 14 in Bengaluru, recorded 4 million concurrent viewers on its live stream. This is, of course, in addition to the huge gathering at the OnePlus event. There were 3,500 attendees for the OnePlus 7 series event – the highest footfall ever for the company in India!

