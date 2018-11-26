With adoption to newer technologies, cybersecurity will continue to be a matter of concern: Unisys CMD

With adoption to newer technologies, cybersecurity will continue to be a matter of concern, Sumed Marwaha, Managing Director, Unisys India and Regional Services Vice President, Unisys talks to FE Online on Cloud computing.

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. With adoption to newer technologies, cybersecurity will continue to be a matter of concern, Sumed Marwaha, Managing Director, Unisys India and Regional Services Vice President, Unisys talks to FE Online on Cloud computing. Following are excerpts from interaction:

How do you see cloud computing changing the IT industry, globally and in India?

Cloud Computing has been a major disruptor in the IT industry over the past many years and will continue to evolve in future as well. Broadly, there are cloud services providers and IT service providers who partner with cloud providers to provide seamless services to their customers. As an example, at Unisys, we have a Cloud Management Platform which can provide a common dashboard and orchestration layer to customers with Hybrid cloud requirement. And that is where the opportunity is for the IT services industry, both globally and in India. The industry needs to continue to evolve and provide similar platforms for customers so that they do not have to toggle between multiple orchestration and management layers to manage their hybrid environment.

How does cloud computing define today’s business arena?

Cloud computing provides a flexible business model to CXOs to convert their Capex to OPEX while making it easier to adopt new technologies. It is also enabling businesses to start much sooner than before by providing “as a service” model for various applications or platforms which can be quickly adopted by businesses. It enables companies to focus on their core business while the IT enablement is provided by the cloud providers.

What impact will Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure introducing cloud computing have in the long run?

They will continue being the dominant players in the cloud computing arena provided they continue to adapt to newer technologies and various regulatory changes all over the world. They will also need to focus on requirements of large enterprise customers who may also have very specific security-related requirements for their cloud engagements. In addition, with impending roll out of 5G services, we may see more adoption of Edge computing, especially large distributed countries like India.

What do you think are the challenges faced by organizations in achieving cloud migration and what measures are necessary to address them?

Organizations need to consider challenges such as technology, financial change management, operational and organizational challenges along with security considerations before they migrate to the cloud because cloud changes the way organizations use technology to run their core businesses. Technology challenges include ensuring the cloud architecture is suitable for applications, legacy applications challenges, interfaces, data migrations etc. From a financial management standpoint, it is important to have the right financial controls and processes for approvals. In a hybrid environment, there needs to be a single ITSM and cloud management platform to ensure you have an all-inclusive operational view and control of your IT systems.

IT security continues to be a key concern of any cloud migration. Organizations need to ensure this requirement is fulfilled with the service they chose. The key areas to look at is where the data might be stored and who might have access to it. It is important to have a well-implemented security policy and a rigorous post-cloud implementation security plan.

How do you see the future of cyber-security considering disruptions such as IoT and cloud computing?

With adoption to newer technologies, cyber-security will continue to be a matter of concern. As seen in the recent past with attacks like WannaCry ransomware, the cyber-criminals are agnostic to industry or country. Both the cloud providers and their customers will need to continue investing in cyber-security and there should be a clear demarcation of responsibilities between the stakeholders. Also, AI and ML might be adopted by organizations to find malicious code and vulnerabilities.

Can you shed some light on the strategic role played by Unisys India in a global context?

Unisys India is a microcosm of Unisys global and is the only global delivery centre which hosts all of Unisys capabilities present in the organization. It caters to all the regions Unisys is active in, across service lines with a workforce in India of approximately 25 per cent of our global workforce. We provide Application and Infrastructure services to global customers and have strong technology teams innovating and evolving next-generation security and technology products for enterprise customers.

India is a strategic partner to our global operations and a market for the opportunity for our key focus areas – Travel and Transportation and Life Sciences/Healthcare. In the last decade, we have grown significantly in terms of productivity, delivery capabilities, and headcount. Our focus is to continue driving this momentum by enhancing our global delivery capabilities, driving cost efficiencies, and attracting and retaining top talent to ensure that Unisys India continues to play a key role in driving our growth globally.

We have been pursuing opportunities and pursuing specific deals that are of strategic relevance to us.

What makes Unisys’ cyber-security solutions stand apart from the others in the market?

The 2018 Unisys Security Index highlights the top 3 consumer concerns being about cyber threats: identity theft, bank card fraud and viruses/hackers. Unisys Security Solutions, available both on cloud and mobile security, is based on the principles of adaptive security and trusted by organizations with critical infrastructures that society vitally depends on daily. It implements and monitors a Zero Trust architecture, through automation powered managed security operations centre, that grows with the business as threats never cease. Unisys Stealth and our micro-segmentation and network visualization approaches are important because even if an attacker gets inside the network, they cannot move laterally across the segments of the protected network, or even see that the protected endpoints exist. Leveraging identity-driven micro-segmentation to isolate critical data, the company identifies, validates and secures trusted users, devices and data flow. In turn tuning policies, patching vulnerabilities and updating security controls and privileges for the resilience required to respond and recover quickly from a cyber attack.