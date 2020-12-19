  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wistron admits ‘some workers not paid correctly’ at Kolar iPhone plant; issues apology and removes India VP

Wistron plant violence: Wistron said it was working hard to ensure all workers were “fully compensated immediately,” also setting up an “employee assistance program” at the facility.

Wistron Corp Taiwanese contract manufacturer Apple Narsapura Bengaluru Karnataka labour violencePolicemen stand guard outside a facility run by Wistron Corp, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple, in Narsapura near the southern city of Bengaluru. (Reuters image)

A day after it was found in violation of several labour laws by the state labour department, Wistron has admitted “some workers were not paid correctly, or on time,” at its Kolar iPhone manufacturing plant, news agency ANI is reporting. The Apple supplier has issued an apology to all its workers and also removed its Vice President who oversees its business in India.

“Since unfortunate events at our Narasapura facility we’ve found that some workers were not paid correctly, or on time. We deeply regret and apologize to all of our workers,” Wistron said in a statement, adding that, “we are removing the Vice President who oversees our business in India. We are also enhancing our processes and restructuring our teams to ensure these issues cannot happen again.”

Wistron said it was working hard to ensure all workers were “fully compensated immediately,” also setting up an “employee assistance program” at the facility to address their concerns.

Violence erupted at the contract manufacturer’s plant on Saturday, December 12, with angry workers protesting over salary dues costing Wistron millions of dollars in damage and forcing it to shut the site. Wistron happens to be one of Apple’s top global contract manufacturers making iPhones ranging from the iPhone 7 to this year’s iPhone SE in India.

Apple, which has been conducting its own audit, has also found Wistron in violation of supplier guidelines–Supplier Code of Conduct– by “failing to implement proper working hour management processes.” Wistron has been put on probation, and it will not receive any new business from Apple before completing corrective actions.

