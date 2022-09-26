Wireless Headphones: Say goodbye to tangled wires

The demand for wireless headphones and neckbands have increased significantly over the past few years. These are popular for the simple reason they eliminate the need to have a cable connecting whatever device you’re listening from. While the market is flooded with these audio accessories, there’s always a question market on their reliability. We pick three dependable offerings that are comfortable for regular wear at the gym, office, on public transport, and at home.

Sony WI-C100

An entry-level wireless in-ear device, it is a Sony product, hence good sound quality is a given. Its digital sound enhancement engine (DSEE) produces high quality sound that’s closer to the original recording. The sound tuning is well-balanced from low to high frequencies, and vocals are natural and clear. You can tailor your sound to your personal preference; you get to choose from a variety of presets to match the genre of music you are listening to. You get to enjoy up to 25 hours of non-stop music. If your headphones are running low on power, a 10-minute quick charge will give up to 60 minutes of playback. It is IPX4 water-resistant and compatible with the Sony/ Headphones Connect app.

SPECIFICATIONS

Splash-proof and sweat-proof with IPX4 rating

Easy hands-free calling and voice assistant

Upto 25 hours of battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 2,790

UBON CL-110

The UBON CL-110 is a wireless touch control neckband that comes with 30 hours of non-stop playtime. This allows you to make hands-free calls and stream music over Bluetooth v5.2 with a range of 10 metres without any obstacles. Another distinctive feature of the device is that it blocks the noise coming from outside and gives a seamless, pleasant experience of noise cancellation no matter how crowded the area is. It also comes with a rechargeable battery of 200 mAh and a Type-C interface. This neckband is light in weight and has magnetic earbuds, which makes it convenient to use while playing games or exercising. Moreover, its touch control features further make it extremely user-friendly. Available in Black and Silver colours for Rs 3,999.

SPECIFICATIONS

Sporty design, comfort fit

Control by touch

30 hours playtime

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999

Lava Probuds N11

with an ERGONOMIC shape for long-term use, the Probuds N11 is available in three striking colours —Firefly Green, Kai Orange and Panther Black. It comes with an interesting Dash Switch feature; this intelligent smart pause-and-play technology allows you to listen as per your convenience. It comes with 12 mm dynamic drivers, which deliver powerful sound along with thumping bass and provides dual connectivity which is a perfect feature for those who love to multitask or often share their earphones with a family member or friend. It gives you up to 42 hours playtime; a quick charge time of 10 minutes gives a playback time of up to 13 hours. This neckband is IPX6 water-resistant, making it sweat and splash resistant. It is compatible with both Google and Siri.

42 hours of playtime

Dual device pairing

Dash switch for pause and play

Estimated street price: Rs 1,499