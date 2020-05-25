Wireless earphones: Stay connected with your work and music

Basically an in-ear wireless sports earphone, the splash-proof design of Sony MDR-XB50BS means light rain won’t slow you down.

Dealing with the unexpected challenges caused by Covid-19 has taken a significant toll on people all across the world. Music has been helping many among us stay sane; a great stress-buster that has helped people overcome anxiety and depression during the lockdown period. You need to have a good pair of wireless earphones or earbuds, not only to enjoy your music but also stay connected with your profession (via audio and video calls that have grown manifold in recent months). These audio accessories give you the ability to be cord-free and hands-free, giving you the ultimate mobility. We pick some decent earphones that will stay in place (most important) and give great quality sound.

Lumiford XploriaHD-XP40 (Rs 1,699)

XploriaHD-XP40 wireless earphone comes with a special feature of IPX7 which means it is waterproof. It is also sweat-proof and lightweight. It offers a secure ear fitting design, the basic idea being to help you enjoy high quality stereo music with ease. The earphone can get fully charged in two hours and is equipped with fall-free ConchaFit earbuds. It has a built in battery capacity of 100mAh to assure uninterrupted music upto eight hours (standby time up to 250 hours).

Sony MDR-XB50BS (Rs 5,490)

Basically an in-ear wireless sports earphone, the splash-proof design of Sony MDR-XB50BS means light rain won’t slow you down. Its extra bass sound gives you more motivation, whether you’re exercising or taking a walk on the street. Plus, there’s an in-built mic for convenience. Its enhanced low frequencies make music sound more powerful, so you feel energised and driven. The earphone has long-lasting battery with an endurance power of nearly eight and a half hours. The One-touch and Bluetooth connectivity let you stream good quality music and audio without wires.

Skullcandy Vert (Rs 4,999)

These are wireless earbuds that can be clipped anywhere on the wearer. Vert is purpose-built with sport-specific features ready to take on heat, dirt and everything in between. The product fits directly into the needs of cyclists, hikers and other outdoor activity enthusiasts. Its innovative form factor is driven by a Bluetooth powered dial designed to clip anywhere, and onto any gear. The single-button dial-face provides glove-friendly access to features consumers have come to expect with regular earbuds: call, track, volume or control; it also comes with a built-in Tile tracker and the ability to activate a device’s native voice assistant. It features IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, 12 hours of battery life, and Rapid Charge technology providing two hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

Samsung EO-BG920BBEGIN (Rs 2,490)

A Bluetooth wireless in-ear headphone, its futuristic craftsmanship sets it apart from the typical, so it is sure to draw many a compliment. The soft, flexible urethane joints and neckband-type design of this headset make it comfortable to wear. You can adjust the neckband for a custom-fit. The hybrid-type ear tips of this headset will fit securely in your ears while you are out working out listening. When charged fully, this headset gives up to 10 hours of playback time and 500 hours of standby time. You can also partake in voice calls for a duration of upto 11 hours. Two in-built microphones, along with NR and EC technology, ensure that your voice cuts through clearly when you are on a call.