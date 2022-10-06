Wireless Earbuds: These buds last an entire day without charging

TRUE WIRELESS STEREO (TWS) earbuds have gained popularity in recent months. Device makers have ensured their wearables are equipped with the latest technology, especially with regard to battery life, noise cancellation and fast-charging. We take a look at three new options in the market that tick all the boxes right.

Boult Audio Maverick

Its latest pair of professional grade true wireless earphones boast of significant upgrades in noise cancellation and fast charging. Aimed at gamers, the Maverick comes with Combat Gaming Mode which enables 45ms ultra low latency and enhances your gaming experience. Its 35 hours of playtime backup and ultra-fast charging not only empowers you to play non-stop but also blaze through the day effortlessly. Bluetooth 5.3 enables even faster connectivity (Blink & Pair Tech) for a better experience. What’s more, advanced features like the 10mm drivers enabling BoomX Tech-Rich Bass, Quad mics, IPX5 water resistance, ambient lighting and see-through case make it a versatile product that everyone can flaunt.

SPECIFICATIONS

Combat Mode for gaming with 45m/s latency

35 hours total playtime/7 hours on each earbud

A 10-minute charge delivers two hours of playtime

Estimated street price: Rs 1,799

Also Read: Connected World: How 5G will help us all get to a blockchain-based society

Boult Audio Omega

Active noise cancellation and a strong battery life are the major draw here too. Priced at `2,499, the Omega earbuds provide an uninterrupted battery capacity of 32 hours. The device has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of millennials, gym-goers and music lovers. The earbuds boast of distinct features such as environmental noise cancellation in microphone input, quad mics, multiple music modes (inbuilt), IPX5 water resistance, feather touch controls, Bluetooth version 5.2, and 10mm high fidelity drivers. These earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, MacBook, and Windows.

The Boult Omega also has a dedicated gaming mode. Its noise cancellation feature and minimal design allow a good online gaming experience with high-fidelity acoustics and a secure fit to the requirement. The device has equaliser Modes — Switch between the HiFi mode, Boom X Bass Boost Mode or the Rock mode to ensure a good listening experience.

KEY FEATURES

IPX5 water resistance, touch controls

32 hours of playtime

Extra bass, equaliser modes

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499

Belkin Soundform Rise

Belkin’s Soundform Rise earbuds provide true wireless audio connectivity with clear sound and a comfortable in-ear fit, bolstered with seven hours of charge in each earbud and another 24 hours in the wireless charging case. The wireless earbuds, both sweat and splash resistant, are ideal for any situation — whether you’re on a video call, stepping out for a quick jog or enjoying a movie. The easy-to-use controls enable changing volume, skipping tracks and taking calls — all with a single push of a button. Its 6mm dynamic drivers deliver a consistent and high-quality listening experience for music, podcasts, or taking calls.

KEY FEATURES

Four microphones ensure good call quality

Dual-connect tech lets you talk/listen using just one earbud

31 hours playtime, 10-minute charge provides 1 hour of playtime

Estimated street price: Rs 7,999