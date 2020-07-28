Wipro selects Google Cloud to advance its digital transformation strategy

The engagement will bring SAP applications and workloads to the cloud to support Wipro's 180,000-plus employees, a joint statement said.
Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has selected Google Cloud as the cloud provider for its enterprise-wide SAP footprint. The engagement will bring SAP applications and workloads to the cloud to support Wipro’s 180,000-plus employees, a joint statement said.
The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major will modernise and transform its core ERP system to SAPs flagship S/4HANA and migrate the SAP workloads onto Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Wipro will also roll out G Suite for some of its employees as a workplace productivity platform, the statement added.
