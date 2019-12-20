Wipro partners with NASSCOM to unveil ‘Future Skills’ platform

By: |
Updated: December 20, 2019 6:40:21 PM

Chairman of Wipro Limited, Rishad Premji said, "The magic of this platform is that it allows content and people to come together. It allows curation and learning at ones own pace." 

Wipro, Wipro nasscom tie, wipro future skills platform, TalentNext, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, CybersecurityThe programme has now been extended to students directly through ‘Future Skills’, which is a new age platform built to bridge the industry-academia skill gap and help students keep pace with the emerging technologies.

Wipro Ltd has partnered with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) to launch the ‘Future Skills’ platform for 10,000 students from over 20 engineering colleges in India. This is a part of Wipro’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, TalentNext which aims to enhance the quality of engineering education by preparing faculty and academic leaders to train students, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The programme has now been extended to students directly through ‘Future Skills’, which is a new age platform built to bridge the industry-academia skill gap and help students keep pace with the emerging technologies — Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Internet of Things, it said.

President of NASSCOM, Debjani Ghosh said, “The platform enables learning the skills required in emerging technologies. More importantly, it helps individuals develop an aptitude for learning.” Chairman of Wipro Limited, Rishad Premji said, “The magic of this platform is that it allows content and people to come together. It allows curation and learning at ones own pace.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Wipro partners with NASSCOM to unveil ‘Future Skills’ platform
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census
2Airtel adds record 12 million 4G subscribers during Oct-Nov
3US discusses with India “risks” posed by Chinese-made telecom giants