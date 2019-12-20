Wipro partners with NASSCOM to unveil ‘Future Skills’ platform

The programme has now been extended to students directly through ‘Future Skills’, which is a new age platform built to bridge the industry-academia skill gap and help students keep pace with the emerging technologies.

Wipro Ltd has partnered with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) to launch the ‘Future Skills’ platform for 10,000 students from over 20 engineering colleges in India. This is a part of Wipro’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, TalentNext which aims to enhance the quality of engineering education by preparing faculty and academic leaders to train students, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The programme has now been extended to students directly through ‘Future Skills’, which is a new age platform built to bridge the industry-academia skill gap and help students keep pace with the emerging technologies — Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Internet of Things, it said.

President of NASSCOM, Debjani Ghosh said, “The platform enables learning the skills required in emerging technologies. More importantly, it helps individuals develop an aptitude for learning.” Chairman of Wipro Limited, Rishad Premji said, “The magic of this platform is that it allows content and people to come together. It allows curation and learning at ones own pace.”