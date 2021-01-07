  • MORE MARKET STATS

WINGS VIBE EarBuds: Good balance of usability & sound quality

By: |
January 7, 2021 1:00 AM

Wings Vibe has a durable design and it delivers decent sound quality in music and phone calls

Wings Vibe can be played all day with six hours per charge and additional 18 hours with a charging case.

Nowadays, many youngsters (bored of online classrooms) say that they simply cannot survive the whole day without listening to some music. That’s why they are constantly asking their parents for a good pair of wireless earbuds that help them get through the day and have more fun. Wings Lifestyle has debuted its new Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless TWS Earbuds, called Wings Vibe, at Rs 2,499. It is available in four colours—Black, Blue, White & Grey. I reckon this can be a good option for the home-bound lot.

Whether it’s wired or wireless, it’s very important to check the overall sound quality. A buyer needs to make sure that it has a clear sound for both music and phone calls. Towards this, Wings Vibe is a hi-tech offering with advanced 6mm drivers with clear and punchy bass with strong mids and highs. It has secure fit with soft ear tips that ensure that sound does not leak outside the ears for enhanced bass effects. It comes with passive noise isolation which gives enhanced clarity for music and work-from-home calls and has dual mic for crystal clear stereo calling in the earbuds for conference calls.

Wings Vibe is a hi-tech offering with advanced 6mm drivers with clear and punchy bass with strong mids and highs.

In terms of actual running, Wings Vibe can be played all day with six hours per charge and additional 18 hours with a charging case. In fact, we are looking at a classic smooth matte finish case which is compact and easy to carry. It comes with a type C charging port which provides four hours playback time with just 20 minutes charge.
If you are searching for wireless earbuds that can accompany you through intense workouts, long hours of music and work-from-home calls, then the Wings Vibe can be a good choice for you. Apart from its durable design, it also delivers great sound quality and hence finds a strong mention.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499

