Wings Troopers: Clear and crisp sound on a budget

Even as wireless earbuds continue to do brisk sales, analysts say that they don’t have to cost a bomb. Wings Lifestyle, owned and promoted by Brandscale Technologies, has already seen great success in the wireless earbuds space with its previous models—Wings Powerpods, Wings Touch and Wings Alpha—which were priced at Rs 3,000 and above. In an effort to gain access to a wider audience, the audio firm has debuted Wings Troopers, an entry-level true wireless earbud, in the market for Rs 1,999/.

The Wings Troopers boast of sweat and water-resistant (IPX4) rating as a unique feature in the given price segment. For those hesitating to try wireless technology, Troopers makes it an easy transition to a world without wires. An uncomplicated touch interface offers quick access to a full suite of media, controls for music, microphone, calls, and your device assistant. Troopers are designed to deliver a high-quality experience with essential features to those interested in making the jump to a truly wireless experience.

In addition, Wings Lifestyle’s newest earbuds boost easy pairing. The touch-driven earbuds incorporate the latest technology and offer upto 12 total hours of battery life, 45 Mah/3.7 v battery capacity in each earbud and 300mAh/3.7v additional capacity in the included charging case.

The Wings Troopers has been designed specially keeping in mind daily activities, indoors or outdoors. Its sturdy design, trendy look, and affordable pricing makes it the perfect fit for the young consumers. It allows the user to live free from wires and have a great listening experience. The earbuds have ultra-secure fit for any ear and offer pretty good listening experience.

The Wings Troopers are designed to be worn all day and even when users are asleep. Both buds pair with a phone using Bluetooth and, once paired, needn’t be paired again. The ear loops in both buds ensure they remain in place even if users engage in rigorous physical activity. Overall, a great wireless audio listening experience on a budget.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999