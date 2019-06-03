Wings Touch Earbuds: Sleek and elegant with good sound output

Wireless earbuds are great devices for people who run or workout to music, and even for those who spend long hours behind the wheel commuting in the cities. This is for the simple reason that wireless earbuds give you the freedom to talk without picking up your phone or sticking it between your ear and the shoulder—a common habit of the phone-addicted lot.

The biggest benefit of wireless earbuds is the ability to be cord-free, as well as hands-free, for ultimate mobility. What I mean is how many times have the cables from your earphones got caught on something, or you pulled them out of your pocket only to find a nest of cables? You won’t face such problems with the Wings Touch, a touch-enabled wireless earbud from Wings Lifestyle. This is said to be the first wireless earphone accessory under `4,000 that uses intuitive touch control.

These Wings Touch earbuds are sleek, elegant and when inserted into the ear can be operated just by touch. They are available at Amazon and Myntra for `3,999. Each earbud has sensors allowing users to adjust volume, change songs, answer calls, and uses Siri and Google using touch. All these actions can be completed without ever having to hold your mobile device.

The Wings Touch’s sound output is specially designed keeping in mind the preferences of Indian audiences who like music that has a heavy base. Come to think of it, consumers today struggle using true wireless earbuds because they either have no controls at all or have buttons which dig into the user’s ear when pressed. Those using Wings Touch earbuds need only double touch on the right earbud to raise the volume and double touch on the left earbud to lower it.

A long touch on the right earbud will skip to the next song in a playlist while a long touch on the left bud will play the previous song in a playlist. A single touch on the right or left earbud will pause or play a song.

In short, the Wings Touch is a distinct step forward because it is intuitive and ideal for trendy consumers who love listening to music and lead active lifestyles.