Wings Techno Earbuds: Audio is crisp and well-balanced

Wings Lifestyle, a fast-growing brand in the audio segment, has seen a decent amount of success in the wireless earbuds space with its previous models —Wings Powerpods, Wings Touch, Wings Alpha and Wings Troopers. The company has now come up with Wings Techno, a truly wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds at Rs 3,999.

Available on Amazon, it has a dual mic with passive noise cancellation and clear calling. One mic is for transmitting voice and the other for canceling background noise. In the present day setup when most of us are working from home, this Wings product can be your perfect tool to ace that zoom call.

Wings Techno has graphene drivers with a powerful base. It comes with a clear and punchy bass with strong mids and highs making it ideal for listening to all genres of music. The earbuds come in a 24-hour charging case with six hours playtime charge and an additional 18 hours. Being touch-driven, these earbuds incorporate the latest technology and come in an elegant design with a sleek finish. Each earbud has sensors, allowing users to adjust the volume, activate voice assistants, play with the songs, answer calls, and use Siri and Google Assistant over a touch. All these actions can be done with considerable ease without ever having to hold your mobile phone.

Interestingly, Wings Techno enables auto-pairing upon opening the box. You just need to flip open the case and the earbuds will automatically power on and connect with your device. Take out anyone earbud or both and you will stay connected. Company officials inform that the Wings Techno has been designed specially keeping in mind daily activities, indoors or outdoors. Its sturdy design and trendy look makes it the perfect fit for all the consumers. It allows the user to live free from wires and have a great listening experience.

Overall, Wings Techno deliver more than just freedom from wires. They give you a comfortable fit and crisp audio for music streaming and phone calls.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999