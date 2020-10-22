  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wings Slay Earbuds: Get ready to get rid of the wire

October 22, 2020

A compact and lightweight audio device with good sound output

Wings Slay comes in a charging case with 14 hours playtime charge and can provide an additional three charges.

When it comes to mobile accessories, wireless earbuds are immensely popular these days for the simple reason that they are trendy and extremely portable. These are the ideal companions for mobile phones, portable music players, and other devices. Wings Lifestyle, a fast-growing brand in the audio segment, has introduced its Slay true wireless earbuds that are priced at `1,499, are pleasant-looking and ideal while doing any activity such as household chores, listening to music, walking, or other physical activities.

Wings Slay comes in a elegant design and sleek finish. The earbuds are available in two colours—Exotic Red (our trial unit) and Classic Black. The entire package consist of one pair of earbuds, charging case, three sets of ear tips and a micro USB charging cable. They provide support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, have 6mm dynamic drivers and are IPX5 water-resistant.

Wings Slay comes in a charging case with 14 hours playtime charge and can provide an additional three charges. On a single charge, the earbuds provide upto 3.5 hours playtime. There is a multifunctional button within each earbud that has sensors, allowing users to adjust the volume, activate voice assistants, play with the songs, answer calls, and use Siri and Google Assistant over a single touch. All these actions can be done with ease without ever having to hold your mobile phone.

I want to mention some of the things I liked about this Wings product. One, it has been designed keeping in mind daily activities, indoors or outdoors, and especially the energetic, active youth. Two, it is a compact pair of earphones and is lightweight. This allows the user to live free from wires. Three, it offers a secure fit for any ear and sound is crisp and quite clear. So get ready to get rid of the wire.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,499

