Wings powerpods and Touch earphones: Making travel easier for the music lover

The Digital Display Charging and Power Bank option makes it easier for music lovers to travel with ease.

Feel it, flaunt it—an apt description that best describe the audio products from Wings Lifestyle (owned by Brandscale Technologies). Recently, it has introduced two innovative products—Wings Powerpods and Wings Touch wireless earphones; here’s a look at some of their key features.

Wings Powerpods (Rs 4,499)

Available on Myntra and Amazon,the wireless Powerpods come with a digital charging case and Power Bank. Each ear bud has touch sensors allowing users to adjust the volume, change songs, answer calls, and use Siri and Google using touch. All these actions can be completed without ever having to hold a mobile device.

In a world where mobile phones are being used for long hours, this product has an attractive feature of Digital Display Charging and Power Bank option which can be used to charge your mobile as well, on the go. The Digital Display Charging and Power Bank option makes it easier for music lovers to travel with ease. The Power Bank function comes with a 2500 mAh charging case.

The earbuds have music playtime of upto 5-6 hours on a single charge. Further, the charging case provides upto 5 full charges so users can get a total of upto 30 hours playtime. Both buds pair with a phone using Bluetooth and, once paired, needn’t be paired again. The ear loops in both buds ensure they remain in place even if users engage in rigorous physical activity.

Wings Touch (Rs 4,000)

The first truly wireless earphones under Rs 4,000, the sound output is specially designed keeping in mind the preferences of Indian audiences who like music that has a heavy base. Those using Wings Touch earbuds need only double touch on the right earbud to raise the volume and double touch on the left earbud to lower it.

The Wings Touch earbuds are unique because, unlike other earbuds, they are designed to be worn all day and even when users are asleep. When worn, the buds allow users to do every activity they could if they were not wearing earbuds.