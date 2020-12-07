Wings Elevate Neckband Wireless Earphones: Perfect for sports and fitness activity

Available for just Rs 1,399, the Wings Elevate audio device comes in three colours—Black, Grey and Teal.

The pandemic has made us acutely health-conscious. Quite often you’ll see people, either running or taking a brisk walk, fiddling with their earphones for the simple reason that they simply won’t sit firmly in their intended place—the ears. Neckband earphones offer the convenience of conventional earphones without the hassle of having to deal with tangled and intrusive wires. Even if they pop out of the ears, these will settle down around the neck. If you are looking for a good pair of neckband wireless earphones, check out the Wings Elevate from Wings Lifestyle, a fast-growing brand in the audio segment.

Available for just Rs 1,399, the Wings Elevate audio device comes in three colours—Black, Grey and Teal. The whole package consists of one pair of neckband earphones, charging cable and three sets of eartips. It is a smooth silicone neckband which feels soft and comfy on the neck.

Wings Elevate has dual pairing feature which can be connected with two devices at a time so you can switch between music/ video conference on laptop and phone calls on mobile seamlessly. With a fast charging battery, a 20-minute charge gives four hours of playtime, which gives a total of 10 hours of playtime.

Wings Elevate comes with 10mm neodymium drivers. The neckband has solid structure and sound cavity which provides rich deep bass and crisp trebles. Its latest Bluetooth 5.0 provides stronger and stable connection for a distance of upto 10 meters.

Let me list some of the things I liked about this audio accessory. One, it does not apply any pressure to your head itself, which makes it very comfortable to wear for more extended periods. Two, these earphones allow your ears to stay cool throughout their use. They have a longer battery life, audio is crisp and pretty clear and hence the Winds Elevate finds a special mention for those looking for a good audio companion in the gym.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,399