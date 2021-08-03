Windows 365 made available to public by Microsoft, here is how much it will cost in India

Free two-month trial would also be available for Windows 365 Basic, Standard and Premium versions

Windows 365: Microsoft has finally made its cloud PC solution – Windows 365 – available to the general public, and has made its pricing public. The solution was unveiled by Redmond at its Microsoft Inspire 2021 event in July. Windows 365 is meant to provide users with a full Windows experience over the cloud and has therefore been dubbed by the company – aptly, may we say – as Cloud PC. Multiple configurations are available for users wishing to use the solution, and it starts at $20 in the US (Rs 1,555). Two distinct editions of the solution are available – Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise.

Windows 365 in India: Price

Redmond is offering Windows 365 to users in India for a starting price of Rs 1,555 a user a month, and this amount can also increase up to Rs 12,295. While the starting and the top price of the two editions remain the same, the Windows 365 Business SKU is capped at 300 users and is meant for organisations having up to 300 users. For those who would use the basic Windows 365 Business SKUs, Windows Hybrid Benefit would also be needed – and this is available to those users who have valid Windows 10 Pro licences.

For the starting price of Rs 1,555 a month, a user would get one virtual core processor, 64GB storage and 2GB RAM. At 2,180, the user would be able to get two virtual cores and a RAM of 4GB. Moreover, the users who do not have valid Windows 10 Pro licences, and therefore no Windows Hybrid Benefit, would be able to get the basic Windows 365 Business SKU for Rs 1,865 a user a month. The highest-end SKU would provide users access to eight virtual cores, a 32GB RAM and a storage capacity of 512GB for Rs 12,295 a user a month for those having Windows Hybrid Benefit. Regular customers without Windows 10 Pro licence would be able to get the top-end SKU for Rs 12,605 a user per month.

Free two-month trial would also be available for Windows 365 Basic, Standard and Premium versions to experience the Cloud PC without having to pay the subscription charges, but they would be automatically charged for paid subscriptions once the trial period ends.