Windows 365 free trial for businesses paused due to significant demand: Microsoft

Microsoft has put on hold giving free Windows 365 trials a day after launching the cloud PC service. The service was terminated due to ‘significant demand’, the Redmond company said. The software provides a full-fledged computing experience to users with various processing cores storage options. This enables device-agnostic access to Windows PCs over the cloud. The service also provides personal computing based on Windows 10 and Windows 11 through a web browser. The app-enabled device-agnostic access to Windows OS over the cloud.

Microsoft took to Twitter to notify users that they have reached their prime capacity for Windows 365 following significant demand. The company hence is asking users to sign up to Windows 365 webpage to be notified when the free trial resumes. Windows 365 Programme Management Director Scott Manchester explained in a tweet that they have got unbelievable responses to windows 365 and need to pause the service for some time for additional capacity to include more users.

Microsoft meanwhile, has not yet provided details on how many users will be able to sign up for the free trials after it resumes the application and if it will continue to provide service to customers who signed up under its free trial programme. Windows 365 in its current model is meant for businesses and even then the services gained more attention than Microsoft expected.

Microsoft launches Windows 365 last month to address the growing demand for PCS. The service was provided via web browser for systems using Windows, iPad, Mac, Android OS to offer a complete PC experience. Available set of configurations re 2GM RAM, 64GM RAM, and one virtual processing core.

Monthly paid models available for Windows 365 starts at Rs. 1,555 and goes up to Rs. 12,295, depending on the configuration they pick.