Windows 11: When will it be available, hardware requirements and all you need to know

Users will need to ensure that their screen display is 9-inch with at least 1366x768 pixel resolution.

With Microsoft rolling out Windows 11 six years after the last Windows release, the update is surely “next-generation” as the company brings massive redesign. From an all-new boot screen, startup sound to upgraded widgets and a centrally-placed Start menu, the latest Windows operating system will bring a whole lot of changes. As of now, it will be available for testing purposes to Insider members starting next week.

It is to note that the company is offering Windows 11 as a free upgrade to “eligible” Windows 10 users and the free update will be available by the end of this year. Also, Windows 11 will come pre-installed on new PCs. Windows 10 was launched back in July 2015. It is likely that customers with other Windows may get an option to purchase the updated version of the operating system. However, it is to note that users can only install Windows 11 if they meet the hardware requirements.

Also Read | Windows 11 quick look: From redesigned Start Menu to native support for Android apps, other details

Windows 11 hardware requirements

Microsoft has set some minimum system requirements that users need to have in order to get Windows 11. It is likely that Windows 11 will not be as lightweight as Windows 10 was. For running the new Windows update, users will need to have at least 64-bit x86 or ARM processor. In addition to this, there will be a requirement of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Windows 10, on the other hand, needed at least 1GB RAM and 16GB storage, indicating the minimum requirements for Windows 11 is more than its previous version.

Also, users will need to ensure that their screen display is 9-inch with at least 1366×768 pixel resolution. They will also need to have UEFI support, secure boot, TPM 2.0 support and DirectX12 compatible graphics or WWDM 2.x. The display size is important for users to run Windows 11. It will require users to have a Microsoft account and internet connectivity for setup.