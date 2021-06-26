  • MORE MARKET STATS

Windows 11: What Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has to say about Apple devices working with Windows

By: |
June 26, 2021 12:45 PM

On being asked if Microsoft would consider integrating its Windows 11 with Apple devices, the Indian-origjn Microsoft CEO said that the company would welcome integration of Apple devices with Windows 11 including iTunes, iMessages among others.

Microsoft recently unveiled Windows 11 at an online event creating a buzz around several new exciting features. A notable feature in Windows 11 that has got major attention is its ability to run Android applications. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he would love to have Apple devices including iPhones integrate with Windows 11. On being asked if Microsoft would consider integrating its Windows 11 with Apple devices, the Indian-origjn Microsoft CEO said that the company would welcome integration of Apple devices with Windows 11 including iTunes, iMessages among others. Nadella further said that the company would like to ensure that the Microsoft apps runs without any hassles on Apple devices as well.

So far, Microsoft has already signed an agreement with Amazon’s application store to ensure that the Android applications from the store run smoothly on Windows 11. He further emphasised that the company would like to invite all major application providers to come on board with Windows 11 and all applications are welcome to join the Windows 11.

Though Nadella gave a well-meaning reply to the interviewer on being asked about probable association with Apple, he later took a dig at Apple by saying that the world is in need of an open platform. Apple has long been criticised for having a somewhat reclusive and exclusive outlook when it comes to allying with other software and computer companies. Nadella also added in the interview that Windows 11 will not charge any fees from developers on its platform and will allow the developers to use a payment system of their own choice.

