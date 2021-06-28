Windows 11 to allow users to sideload Android apps: Everything to know

Amazon Appstore also omits key Android apps like Snapchat and Apple Music from its catalog.

Windows 11: Microsoft has recently announced Windows 11, and now, an engineer in the company has shared that users of the new OS update would also be able to sideload Android apps on their system. This means users would not have to stick to apps that are made available by Amazon once Microsoft launches Windows 11. However, there is also not much clarity as to how Android apps would run on Windows.

The process for running or installing the sideloaded apps on Windows 11 is not yet known. While Chrome OS also allows users to run sideloaded apps, the process is quite complicated because it requires users to enable Linux and then undertake some command line work.

Also read | Windows 11: How to check if your device is eligible for the ‘free’ upgrade

As per reports, when asked for details about how the Android apps from outside the Amazon Appstore would run on the new OS, Redmond said that the Microsoft Store would allow users to discover Android apps, and they would then be able to acquire them with the help of Amazon Appstore. No further details were shared by the tech giant. This statement is vague at best as to how things would work.

A lot of these desires regarding sideloading of Android apps among users would not have risen if Microsoft had chosen to include Google Play Store rather than the Amazon App Store, because while all app stores will provide users with access to some programs that they would not have been able to previously, Amazon Appstore also omits key Android apps like Snapchat and Apple Music from its catalog.

While this may come as good news for users looking to sideload Android apps that they need on Windows, it does bring some concerns as well. Piracy is not likely to be an issue for Android apps that are already available for free, but people could obtain APK of paid apps for free from questionable sources and then load them on their system. Not only that, but the issue of security and safety is also one that Microsoft would need to address, considering Google has already built in a capability into Android to scan all sideloaded apps for any potentially malicious behaviour.

These questions, however, can only be answered by Microsoft in due time.