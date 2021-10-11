Windows 11 tips and tricks: How to chat with family and friends using Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams on Windows 11 will now have two different apps for two different purposes (Photo: Microsoft)

Microsoft has recently rolled out Windows 11 for its users globally. The company has just recently confirmed that Windows 11 users will be able to use the Chat users to quickly start a video calling or chat with family members, friends and close ones.

The Chat from Microsoft Teams will be pinned to the Taskbar at the Windows 11 startups. Microsoft said that the ‘Teams experience’ on Windows 11 and Chat have been designed for personal Microsoft accounts holders. It will only be accessible by individuals using such accounts.

Microsoft Teams on Windows 11 will now have two different apps for two different purposes. The first account would be for personal use and the other for work. Readers must also know that the Teams app labelled as work/school will use the icon with blue tile with letter “T” (in white) inside. So, you will be redirected to download Teams for work or school if you try to log into Chat with your work/ school account.

The company has also said that the users who had Teams installed already before updating the device to Windows 11 can still continue to use Teams for both work and school like they used to do before.

If you were using one Teams app for both personal and professional work, now on Windows 11, you will have a dedicated app for each experience. Users who will be trying to log into the incorrect version will receive a notification from Teams regarding the matter. Also, Microsoft has launched new features for personal chats on Teams that includes Together Mode, Polls, among others.