From redesigned Start Menu to native support for Android apps, here’s your 11-point guide to Windows 11

Microsoft is also taking the fight to Apple by putting itself as a company that respects creative expression and user control.

Windows 11, the next generation of Windows is here. Successor to Windows 10, Windows 11 has been a long time coming. Six years to be precise. Needless to say, it will have some big shoes to fill when it arrives later this year. Right off the gate, this version of Windows is designed for hybrid computing. It is coming at a time when the whole world is grappling with a grave pandemic and work- and play-from-home have become the new normal making the PC and its myriad forms a key essential in life as we all know it.

Microsoft says, Windows 11 is designed to make your life simpler but at the same time, more productive, fun and engaging. It has an all-new design, improved multitasking, a less cluttered Windows Store with native support for Android apps, deeper Teams integration, and more. Redmond is also taking the fight to Apple by pitching itself as a company that respects creative expression and user control. “Windows has always stood for sovereignty for creators and agency for consumers,” CEO Satya Nadella said in his closing remarks at the end of Microsoft’s Windows 11 launch event.

Windows has always stood for sovereignty for creators and agency for consumers, and with Windows 11 we have a renewed sense of Windows’ role in the world. pic.twitter.com/xHldf38B8d — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 24, 2021

We will have more to say about Windows 11 in the days closer to launch. For now, here’s your 11-point guide to the next generation of Windows.