Windows 11 launch today: How to watch Microsoft’s ‘what’s next for Windows’ special event live, what to expect, other details

Successor to windows 10, the new operating system is expected to come with an all-new interface and animation effects, and a whole lot more.
Microsoft is all set to unveil Windows 11, its next generation of Windows operating system today (June 24, 2021) and is hosting a livestream virtual event for the same. Successor to windows 10, the new operating system is expected to come with an all-new interface and animation effects, and a whole lot more.
Windows 10 users are expected to get Windows 11 as a free update. A leaked ISO has already revealed some of its core features. In Windows 11, the Start Menu is said to come at the bottom centre of the screen for instance. We will have more to say about Windows 11 when it goes live but for now, here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s special Windows launch event.
- Artificial Intelligence: Pandemic has forced enterprises to innovate, says Viswanath Ramaswamy, V-P, Technology, IBM Technology Sales
- Privacy probe: Delhi High Court refuses to stay CCI notice to WhatsApp, Facebook
- Infinix Note 10 & Hot 10s: Your style quotient just gets better with these mid-range handsets
Those interested can catch the Windows 11 launch event at 8.30 PM (IST) today. Users can watch the event live from the dedicated Windows event webpage.
Windows 11 expected features
Microsoft has been teasing the latest Operating System without revealing its name for a while now. The company is likely to make some changes to UI as well and this is expected to be done under the codename “Sun Valley.”
Moreover, Windows 11 is expected to come with a makeover in terms of design that will begin with the boot screen and continue to its desktop. The overall interface is expected to be resonating with Windows 10X made for dual-screen devices in 2019 (but which was later discontinued).
Some basic foundations of Windows will also be improved, and this will come with fixes for a rearranging apps issue on multiple monitors. Xbox Auto HDR feature and Bluetooth audio support improvements will also be a part of the latest update to be rolled out by the company.
Windows 11 seems to come with an improved Microsoft Store and User Interface, new opening sounds, upgraded multitasking features for split-view option. Windows 11 is expected to be available to Windows 10 users soon after the announcement but even Windows 7 and 8 users can also switch to the latest OS for free.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.