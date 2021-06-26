Windows 11: How to check if your device is eligible for the ‘free’ upgrade

Windows 11 will hit markets toward the end of this year.

Microsoft has announced the launch of Windows 11 with an attractive look and a host of new features. However, the company has said that only those devices which are capable of supporting the high-end features of Windows 11 will be able to upgrade to Windows 11. Customers who are already using an old device can get in touch with the manufacturer or seller of their device to ascertain whether Windows 11 will be supported by the system. Customers can also do the same by using Microsoft’s PC Health Check app that is presently compatible to run on systems having Windows 10.

So far, Microsoft has also announced the major requirements that are mandatory for the device to run Windows 11 without any hassles. If these minimum facilities are fulfilled by an old system, then the device will also be eligible to get a free upgrade to Windows 11. Major requirements for a device are listed below.

1. The processor of the device must be 1 gigahertz or faster along with hosting 2 or more cores on a convenient 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).

2. At Least 4 GB of Random Access Memory (RAM) is required on the system for its upgradation to Windows 11.

3. Similarly, the minimum storage available on the system must be 64 GB or higher.

4. The device must also possess a graphics card that is compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.

5. On the display front, the device must have no less than a High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9″ diagonally and capable of adjusting with 8 bits per colour channel.

6. Stable internet connection along with having a Microsoft account are a must before thinking of upgrading your system to Windows 11.

7. To make the 5G internet connectivity feature compatible with the device, the device must be equipped with a 5G modem.