Windows 10 will automatically block unwanted applications from this month: Microsoft

For turning the feature off, the users will need to use the Windows Security app, then click on app and browser control and click on the Reputation-based protection to change their device setting.

In a significant development that will make the life of crores of users easier, US Software giant Microsoft has said that Windows 10 has been updated in a way that it will automatically block unwanted applications. The company said that the new updated feature will start working from this month and block all potential unwanted applications from the device. It is pertinent to note that the company had launched the Potentially Unwanted Applications(PUW) blocking feature in May last year but it had left it to the users to decide whether to use it or not. However, in a recent decision the company said that all Windows 10 devices and systems will now abide by the PUW feature and block potentially harmful unwanted applications on the device.

The default feature will enable the Windows Defender of the Windows to block any harmful unwanted application on the device. The company took to its support document to announce the development for its users. The company in its support document said that the company had in the May 2020 update left it on the customers to turn on the feature and use it according to their preference. The company further said that from this month onwards, the company will default turn the feature on for all its users to make the performance of the systems better.

However, the company made it clear that it will allow the users to turn the feature off, if they may so want. For turning the feature off, the users will need to use the Windows Security app, then click on app and browser control and click on the Reputation-based protection to change their device setting.

How will Microsoft determine that an app is unwanted and potentially dangerous?

According to the information shared by the company, it uses specific categories and definitions to determine whether an application is unwanted or hazardous. The techniques used by the company to do the same includes advertising software, cryptomining software, bundling software among others. The company also maintains a database of such applications for future reference and attempts to block it if it tries to gain access to the device.