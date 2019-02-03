Windows 10 update: Microsoft issues upgrade warning

By: | Published: February 3, 2019 11:45 AM

Microsoft Windows 10 upgrades are in the news again for all the wrong reasons

Microsoft Windows 10 upgrades are in the news again for all the wrong reasons

Everyone knows about Windows 10’s most controversial feature in which Microsoft started taking control of how Windows 10 will download and install updates, even on those with limited or metered capacity broadband connections. But now Microsoft has confirmed a new problem with it.

UK national newspaper The Express has reported a huge problem with the operating system that is preventing users from accessing the Microsoft Store or Windows Update.

Windows 10 users affected by this problem are told by the operating system:

Error encountered. Daily checks for newer updates. Could not connect to the update service. Will be tried again later, or one can check now. If it still doesn’t work, kindly make sure that you‘re connected to the Internet.

A support engineer from Microsoft has also responded to users on Reddit that the Microsoft is aware of this issue and is investigating. Once it becomes available more information will be provided.

As for fixes, Softpedia has found a complex workaround which involves changing the DNS settings of affected Windows 10 PCs to Google’s public DNS server but this is unlikely to be something the average user wants to attempt and Softpedia warns that this should only be a temporary solution.

ZDNet has followed this up saying such a flaw could place the problem on the doorstep of ISPs rather than Microsoft, but it is unclear why ISPs around the world (Comcast, Xfinity and BT Broadband in the UK are among the providers confirming the fault) would all simultaneously have made the same error to cause this.

Needless to say, given the well documented “Software Quality Problem” (in 2018 alone Windows 10 upgrades caused serious problems in January, April, October, and November) some may consider a bug which disables Windows 10 updates to be a blessing in disguise.

But in the cold light of day, your computer is in serious trouble without them.

