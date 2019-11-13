Windows 10 November update starts rolling out to users: How to download & install

Windows 10 November Update brings some granular improvements. (Source: Reuters)

Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 10 November update that brings some enhancements to system apps. Terming it optional, Microsoft says Windows 10 November update will also be available to users as a ‘Service Pack’, much like previous Windows versions. After the update is successfully installed on eligible PCs and laptops, the version will be moved up to 1909. The update is available to both consumer and commercial PCs, along with the systems running Windows 10 and Windows Server, version 1803 Home and Pro editions reaching the end of service.

To download and install the Windows 10 November update, you need to head to Windows Update Settings by navigating to Setting > Update & Security > Windows Update. If not already showing, you should click on Check for updates, followed by selecting Download and install now. The device will restart during the installation process. Alternatively, you can schedule the installation to some other time or outside of times when the PC is not being actively used. The update will not be automatically installed, unlike most Windows 10 updates. The installation process can also be paused for 35 days.

In case, you do not see the Windows 10 November update, “you might have a compatibility issue and a safeguard hold is in place”. Microsoft has noted in a blog post that commercial users can start targeted deployments to “validate that the apps, devices and infrastructure used by their organisations work as expected with the new release and features.”

The Windows 10 version 1909 brings some minor improvements to a set of Microsoft apps. You can now create an event straight from the Calendar flyout available on the Taskbar. The notifications are now sorted by ‘recently shown’, in addition to better management. The indexed search within File Explorer now brings up results from OneDrive account. You can also start using your voice to activate third-party digital assistants from the lock screen. And finally, the navigation pane on the Start menu automatically expands when a mouse cursor is detected on it.