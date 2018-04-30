Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Top features and how to install right away

Windows 10 April 2018 Update was earlier supposed to be rolled out on April 10

Microsoft has started rolling out the new Windows 10 version for all its users worldwide. Called Windows 10 April 2018 Update, the version brings a host of new features to the apps, as well as a new voice-centric functionality to allow users type less. In addition, the new update brings enhanced security and other major improvements to the Microsoft Edge browser.

It was originally called Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, however, the company chose a simpler name for the users after receiving proactive feedback. The Windows 10 April 2018 Update was earlier supposed to be rolled out on April 10. However, Microsoft hit a glitch that pushed the release date back to the last day of the month – April 30. Windows 10 users can download the update manually on their devices, however, a broader rollout is expected on all the devices by May 8.

How to download and install Windows 10 April 2018 Update?

While the users have to patiently wait for the incremental rollout of the Windows 10 April Update happening as an OTA (Over-the-Air) update, more enthusiastic ones can manually look for the update and install on their machines.

The users need to go to Settings, followed by a click on Updates & Security. Now, click on Check for Updates. If there is an update available in the user’s region, it will appear on the screen. Next, the users need to click on Download and Install button. Depending on the Internet connection, it will take some time for the update to be downloaded on the user’s machine. Also, the installation process requires multiple reboots, therefore, it is advised that the users back up the data beforehand.

There is another method of updating the machine to Windows 10 April 2018 Update. The users need to visit the official Windows 10 history page, where they will find the ISO file of the latest update. Users can download this file and either run on their machines to install or create a bootable USB drive or disk to install on the PC. Data backup is advisable. Users can also download the Windows 10 Update Assistant that scans the Windows version running on the machine and offers to download the latest update. However, this tool does not work with the Enterprise Editions of Windows 10.

Windows 10 April 2018 Update: What’s new?

With Windows 10 April 2018 Update, Microsoft is aiming to let users save their time so that they can invest more time in doing “what matters most”. The key features that the users will see after updating their Windows 10 machines are:

Timeline – This is the most anticipated and important features for the Windows 10 users. The Timeline feature allows the users to search the files, apps, and pending work for as far back as 30 days across machines. The users can even continue with the browsing history from Microsoft Edge on Android and iOS devices. In addition, the documents and sheets left incomplete in Office 365 apps can also be tracked and opened using the Timeline feature.

“Imagine looking at bathroom vanity options for that home remodel when you’re out and about on your phone, and then finishing that purchase when you’re back at your PC. Or working on a document on the bus during your commute and seamlessly picking it back up when you’re at your desk,” Microsoft notes in a blog post.

Focus Assist – This feature lets the users turn off the notifications from the apps and services that they no longer want to be disturbed by. Focus Assist allows users to set a time for the apps to stop bothering by pushing notifications. However, you can make exceptions for select apps and people from whom you don’t want to miss notifications. All the notifications missed can be caught up later, via the panel on the right side. Nevertheless, Cortana keeps reminding the users about such notifications.

Microsoft Edge Browser – The Edge browser is finally catching up with Google Chrome as Microsoft is introducing some really handy features to the browser. Among the new features is the ability to mute and unmute the audio on a web page by clicking the speaker icon. There are improvements made the e-book reader that’s embedded inside the Edge browser – you can now highlight verbs, nouns, and adjectives, in addition to breaking words into syllables. The e-books can also be read in full-screen mode.

Dictation – Microsoft is introducing Dictation with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update to allow the users type using voice. This feature will work in sync with Cortana and can be activated by pressing Win+H on any screen with the cursor in the text field. “It’s now easier than ever to take a note or write a paper, with just your voice,” noted Microsoft.

Cortana can now control smart home devices with the PC. “You can manage your smart home right from your PC using just your voice. For example, want to come home to a warm house from a long day at work? Just tap Cortana on your PC and say “Hey Cortana, set the living room thermostat to 72 degrees” to control your ecobee, Honeywell, Nest Learning thermostat and more,” said Microsoft.