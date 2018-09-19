Will Xiaomi users get rid of ads, promotions on MIUI? Smartphone giant clears the air

Xiaomi has accepted it serves ads in MIUI

After several Xiaomi users took to various platforms to express their indignation towards the company for having snuck advertisements and promotional material in MIUI, the Chinese company has, for the first time, agreed it gives advertisements and the fact that advertisements do serve as an “integral part of Xiaomi’s Internet services”. While it is no mystery that advertisements are a major and crucial source of revenue, Xiaomi has overdone pushing ads into its highly-customised mobile and tablet ecosystem.

The matter that brings Xiaomi under the scanner sparked off when multiple users began posting the screenshots of the settings menu of MIUI having ads. This is not new to the MIUI users as the advertisements have been present in the File Manager app and Music app among others. On Reddit, a user posted the screenshot complaining over how the number of ads in MIUI has significantly increased after updating the device to MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.9.13.

Manu Kumar Jain, who is the Global VP at Xiaomi, previously said that the ads are a serious revenue source for the company. The categorical statement by Jain is similar to the confirmation freshly made by the company to The Verge. According to The Verge, Xiaomi accepted that the ads won’t go anytime sooner. “Advertising has been and will continue to be an integral part of Xiaomi’s Internet services, a key component of the company’s business model”, Xiaomi told the publication.

However, Xiaomi also said that there’s a way users can stop these ads to crop up in the ecosystem so that their experience isn’t affected. “At the same time, we will uphold user experience by offering options to turn off the ads and by constantly improving our approach towards advertising, including adjusting where and when ads appear,” said the company. While the company hasn’t explicitly mentioned as to how the users can get rid of the advertisements, it’s not really complicated at all.

If you want to stop the ads, simply go to the Settings > System Apps. Now search for the app you don’t want serving the ads any longer. When you land on the settings for the particular app, simply turn off the data connection for it, as the ads are fetched over the data network. Turning off data connection would stop any further advertisements to load. It is important to note that the apps the data connection for which you have turned off would keep showing pop-ups to ask you to allow data connection. Needless to say, you have to deny that request unless you wish to go to square one.

The advertisements is a major revenue source for Xiaomi and most other companies. The revenue model that Xiaomi touts includes a minor profit that device hardware generates for the company. The ads, however, make up for most of the profits. Besides Xiaomi, companies such as Samsung and HTC have been found to show ads on their respective mobile platforms.