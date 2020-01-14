Will urge FM Nirmala Sitharaman to probe alleged GST avoidance by Amazon, Flipkart: CAIT

The traders body will urge the FM to probe alleged avoidance of GST and income tax liability of Amazon and Flipkart. (Courtesy: PTI photo)

Traders body CAIT on Tuesday said it will urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for an investigation into alleged avoidance of GST and income tax liability by both Amazon and Flipkart.

“Amazon and Flipkart have caused huge GST and income tax revenue loss to the government and CAIT will soon meet the finance minister and urged her to institute an investigation into avoidance of GST and income tax liability on both Amazon and Flipkart,” CAIT said in a statement.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also said the visit of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, on Wednesday to India will be greeted with strong protest from traders across the country.

Fair trade regulator CCI has ordered a probe against Flipkart and Amazon for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that with this order, both these firms cannot avoid investigations.