Will the 2019 iPhone support Apple Pencil?

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 11 series in September and it is being rumoured that it will come with support for Apple Pencil. According to a report conducted by market analysts at Citi Research, iPhone 11 will have a stylus similar to the one that comes with an iPad. Late Apple founder Steve Jobs had hated the idea of a stylus and used to say that nobody would like a stylus on the iPhone back in 2008 as it is way better to use the phone with your fingers. However, if the rumours are to be believed then Apple will be bringing a big change to the iPhone with the stylus.

iPad is the only Apple product which has a stylus. The tech giant redesigned the stylus last year and renamed it the Apple Pencil which is used with the iPad Pro. The Apple Pencil has new features which include latest features like the new touch sensor along with a magnetic design which allows it to charge quickly. If Apple officially decides to release the stylus then iPhone 11 Max will directly be competing with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung was the first mobile phone brand which came out with a stylus. Galaxy Note series was a very popular series of smartphones by Samsung which always had a stylus but Steve Jobs and his company never believed in using one with the iPhone. Although if Apple does finally decide to go with the Pencil then it will be interesting to see how it stores the pencil on the phone as Galaxy Note has an option to insert the S Pen in a slot that is available on the phone.

With the Apple event more than a month away how they attract new customers will be interesting to see. The company will be eyeing a large portion of the market as it looks to bounce back in the market.