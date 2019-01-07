Will Micromax Infinity N12: Will this script a comeback for Indian brand?

Micromax appears to have toned down the user interface for its phones with the Infinity N12.

Last year (2018) saw the Indian smartphone market dominated by Chinese brands. Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Asus, OnePlus all delivered hits, but somewhere the march of the Chinese also meant the decline of homegrown brands like Micromax, Karbonn and Intex. One would think that most of the India brands have surrendered to this onslaught. However, Micromax isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel.

In December, Micromax launched two new phones: Infinity N11 and Infinity N12, both priced under Rs 10,000, sporting the newer display with a notch design, and a more premium look, at least compared to the previous offerings from the brand. Here’s our review of the Infinity N12 from Micromax.

What is good?

One look at the Micromax Infinity N12 and you cannot help feel that this is one of the best-designed phones from the company in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. It has a glass-like finish at the back, which makes the N12 prone to smudges, but the overall design aesthetic is pleasing.

Infinity N12 is not too chunky, despite the 4000 mAh battery. The display looks nice from the front. The front has a prominent bottom chin and notch one cannot ignore, but the side bezels are considerably thinner. The dual-camera is vertically aligned and tucked away on one corner, while there is a fingerprint scanner at the back as well.

Micromax appears to have toned down the user interface for its phones with the Infinity N12. There’s a more stock Android feel to the phone, though it does come with pre-loaded apps like Micromax’s own browser, a special video player, sound recorder, game centre, FM Radio, etc from the company.

Coming to the overall performance, Infinity N12 sports 3GB RAM and 32GB storage on the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The phone can handle daily tasks, multi-tasking quite easily. With Google Chrome, I had close to 15 tabs open at one point and the phone had no trouble or lag switching between these.

On the camera side, Infinity N12 works well in bright outdoor lighting. The colours are not too washed out, the camera is quick to snap a photo, and there were no issues with focus either. The selfie camera is not bad, even with the beauty effect and manages to capture good detailed photos.

Battery is another highlight of the Infinity N12, and the phone comes with a 4000 mAh one on board. You will not need to carry your charger with this phone, as it easily lasts more than a day, even with moderate to heavy usage.

What is not good?

The display is certainly not as good as what the competition offers. It’s not just about the HD+ resolution, which several other phones like the Redmi 6 offer in this price segment, but the display colours. I had to keep the brightness at the maximum and the skin tones in videos seem very off to me.

The camera has an issue where some of the photos appear to have a smudged kind of effect, almost as if the lens is dirty. I kept wiping the lens,

but the photos were never quite to my satisfaction.

Verdict

Micromax has really tried to pack in some good features on this budget device. Infinity N12 sports a pleasing design, decent performance and big battery life, which are all positives, especially for the price. The camera could be better if one starts comparing with the Redmis and Honors in the market in a similar price bracket. Then there’s the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which offers a lot more for a price of `9,999 and a better camera as well.

Estimated street price: Rs 9,999