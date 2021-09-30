Wi-Fi 6: Bringing you up to speed

This increase of streams provides higher connection speed, and your client devices have more paths to communicate with your Wi-Fi router.

By Marthesh Nagendra

If you’re suffering from buffering, make sure that your router is not the reason! Switch to the super-fast network with the fastest Wi-Fi 6 technology. Designed to increase network capacity and improve the performance of your home network, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology. It will empower you with faster Wi-Fi speeds with reliable connections, so you can enjoy buffer-free streaming, faster downloads, and add more smart home devices without slowing down your internet experience.

Built to deliver the fastest Wi-Fi to all your connected devices of today and tomorrow, here are the reasons why your next router should be a Wi-Fi 6 router.

Highest level of performance in busy multi-device households

Wi-Fi 6, builds on the Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) technology. While Wi-Fi 5 brought gigabit speeds to our Wi-Fi connections, it falls short on delivering the best Wi-Fi experience as the smart home gets smarter with more devices on the network. Wi-Fi 6 uses orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), a key feature that increases overall network efficiency to allow several devices with various bandwidth requirements to connect to your Wi-Fi.

Fastest real-world speeds and range

In Wi-Fi technology, each frequency band (2.4 GHz or 5 GHz) is made of component streams. It is on these streams that our Wi-Fi data travels. Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 carry the highest number of streams, thus allowing for gigabit Wi-Fi speeds. Wi-Fi 6 increases the number of streams to a new high of 12 across the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, whereas Wi-Fi 5 has a limit of 8 in a dual-band configuration. This increase of streams provides higher connection speed, and your client devices have more paths to communicate with your Wi-Fi router. In fact, Wi-Fi 6 enabled client devices enjoy a 40% increase in speed over their Wi-Fi 5 counterparts.

It is designed for the Smart Home

Smart Home devices and IoT applications are proliferating. As a result, Wi-Fi-connected devices in the average home are growing from an average of 10 devices to as many as 50 or more. Each Wi-Fi-connected light-bulb, smart switch, door lock, appliance, or camera is a load on your Wi-Fi network. Wi-Fi 6 has been designed to be able to handle an increase in devices without negatively impacting your Wi-Fi speeds. This results in a smooth streaming experience while providing uninterrupted connectivity of lights, switches, thermostats and any other IOT device you can think of.

Wi-Fi 6 routers are ideal for 4K/8K UHD streaming

Streaming 4K or 8K resolution video requires a consistent high-speed connection. In households with multiple users, streaming high-definition video puts an even greater load on the network. With a combination of ultra-fast processors, increased memory and the increased number of radio streams, Wi-Fi 6 routers are up to the task of streaming multiple high definition video sessions without stuttering, buffering or other annoying hiccups you will see with older Wi-Fi technology.

Wi-Fi 6 clients are available now

Wi-Fi 6 products are already here, so if you’ve bought the latest smartphone models like iPhone, Samsung, LG, Motorola, OnePlus and Huawei etc, you’ll benefit from the faster Wi-Fi speeds that the new Wi-Fi 6 routers offer. Wi-Fi 6 enabled devices will rule in the coming years as other mainstream companies are recognising the importance of this latest Wi-Fi technology and gearing up to present their Wi-Fi 6 portfolio of products.

The writer is country manager – India, ME & Saarc, Netgear