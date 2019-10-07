Why universities must encourage innovation and research

Around 150 participants from colleges across Tamil Nadu attended the workshop.

Higher education institutes must encourage innovation and research, and educate staff and students on the importance of intellectual property rights, noted Dr S Srinivasan, member secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), at recent IPR workshop by the Research Cell and IPR Cell of Auxilium College, Vellore, in collaboration with the Patent Information Centre, TNSCST.

The two-day workshop was funded by the TNSCST, where Dr Srinivasan stressed upon the importance of IPR, innovation, and talked about the recent grant of geographical indication (GI) for kodaikanal malai poondu (the famed hill garlic) by joint efforts of the TNSCST and Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal.

During the workshop, post the inaugural address by the Principal, Dr (Sr) Regina Mary, technical sessions were held by experts in the areas of patent information, copyright, GI, patent application process, trademarks and IPR cells in higher education institutions. Around 150 participants from colleges across Tamil Nadu attended the workshop.