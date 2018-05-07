Why Twitter wants you to change your password – What users must know

Twitter (Reuters)

Twitter recently urged its more than 330 million users to immediately change their passwords after a bug exposed them in plain text. Although Twitter’s investigation unveiled that there was no indication of a security breach tied to the lof that contained those login credentials. However, it would be silly to take the information on face-value after the now (in)-famous Cambridge Analytica-Facebook data leak scandal. And as the famous saying goes: ‘Precaution is better than cure’. Here are few ways to secure your Twitter account:

1- Change Your Twitter Password:

On the web: Visit Twitter.com, click your profile image in the top right corner, choose Settings and privacy and then when the next page loads, select Password in the list running down the left side. Twitter will ask for your existing password and then your new one. Use a strong, unique password. And never repeat them between multiple services, apps, and online accounts.

For mobile app: Tap your profile picture and choose ‘Settings and privacy’. Then select Account option, followed by change password.

Twitter.

2- Enable Login Verification (TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION):

A password alone is not good enough to secure your Twitter account from hackers. You need to have multiple layers of defence just like the ‘Chakravyuh’ in the famous epic tale. Aside from changing your Twitter password, locking down your account to the fullest extent possible requires enabling the company’s login verification feature.

This two-factor authentication process can either send a code to one’s mobile phone number whenever a new device attempts signing into your account with the correct password.

Here is how to turn on login verification from the web:

Step 1: Click your profile icon, then click ‘Settings and privacy’.

Step 2: Choose ‘Account’ and then ‘Set up login verification’.

Step 3: Enter the password and click verify.

Step 4: Click ‘Send Code’ to add your phone number.

Step 5: Enter the verification and click submit.

Use a third-party app to generate secure login codes:

Step 1: Click on the profile icon, then click ‘Settings and privacy’.

Step 2: Choose the Account tab.

Step 3: Under ‘Security’ and next to ‘login verification’, click the ‘review your login verification methods’ button to get started.

Step 4: Enter the password and click confirm.

Step 5: Look for ‘Mobile security app’ and you should see a ‘Set up’.

Step 6: Read the instructions and then hit ‘Start’.

Step 7: Verify the password and then you will be shown a QR code that you will scan with the app that will generate your Twitter login code. Once that’s done, you should see the app automatically generate a six-digit code.

Step 8: Click submit.