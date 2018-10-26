Why smartphones overheat and how to prevent it

All phones heat up - sometimes while charging, sometimes while playing that resource-intensive game, or multitasking over the threshold
One of the inevitable problems that mar the buttery experience on your smartphone is overheating. All phones heat up – sometimes while charging, sometimes while playing that resource-intensive game, or multitasking over the threshold that’s clearly not known to the users. Sometimes the reason for your phone’s overheating could be as simple as the environmental changes. In any case, it’s you who gets troubled and struggles to find a solution to get your phone back into its normal working condition.
Let’s take a look at the reasons for phone overheating and how you can stop it on your phone:
- High brightness – If you have maxed the brightness on your phone out to the full limit, your phone is likely to begin overheating in a few minutes. While it’s a non-issue for smartphones these days, it’s one of the factors the contribute to the overheating problem. To avoid this from happening, keep the brightness to an optimum level most of the time.
- Heavy camera use – Most of the smartphones begin to overheat at a faster rate if you have opened the cameras for a long time. When you open the camera on your phone, a lot of elements embedded inside your phone work in a synchronised manner to make sure that you get the best photo. However, if the camera app is open for long, it overloads the resources, thereby, heating up your phone. By now, you must have figured out when to keep your camera shut.
- Suffocating mobile case – While this may surprise you, it’s a fact that mobile cases partly cut the connection between the phone’s outermost surface and the atmosphere, which often leads to insulation. The mobile case doesn’t itself produce heat but stops the phone from radiating it, which ultimately begins to raise the temperature of the phone resulting in overheating. It is advisable to go for a case that would let your phone breathe.
- Virus hogging the phone – The ill-intentioned malware, spyware, and ransomware are the best hideouts for many such codes that don’t really favour your phone. Overheating problem on phones may as well place that nefarious code or element that sucks up the power from the phone’s internals, leading it to warm up, sometimes to uncomfortable levels. It’s better to not download unknown apps from suspicious websites, marketplaces and install an antivirus app.
- Old battery, incompatible charger – Most people ignore the fact that the charger that didn’t come with the handset will impact the battery. This is the reason why manufacturers advise you to use the bundled charger with your phone. The problem may worsen if the battery has worn out or is nearing its end of life. Overcharging the battery to 100 per cent will reduce the life of the battery and result in the phone getting overheated. Always use the compatible charger and replace your phone’s battery as often as possible.
