Why iPhone users should avoid installing iOS 13 beta version

Apple released the first beta version of iOS 13 this week. The update was announced at Apple's WWDC that took place on 3rd June. People around the world are eager to install the beta version but they should avoid doing that. There are numerous reasons why people should try to stay away from the beta version with the most obvious one being that the beta update is bound to have lots of bugs. Apple has recognised the fact that the beta version of the iOS 13 is very slow and users should wait till the public beta version of the iOS is released for users. The latest version of the software has all the problems that an early version of the iOS generally has, 9to5Mac points out. The iPhone heats up after installing iOS 13, which leads to the problem of uncertain battery life. Then, you face the problem of applications crashing constantly leading to various problems on the interface of the phones. Also Read:\u00a0Apple launches iOS 13 with Dark Mode at WWDC 2019 alongside watchOS 6, tvOS\u00a013 It is also important to note that people who use iPad, iPhone, MacBook, Apple TV, and Apple Watch will face lots of issues incompatibility with third-party apps. This also gives a chance to third-party developers to upgrade their apps to make sure compatibility is not an issue when Apple finally releases iOS 13. Apple has made it really difficult to download the update this year as the beta version is only available on Apple's Developer Site. Apple will release the beta version for the public next month, which should be much better than the version that is out right now. The company had announced iOS 12 last year during the same time which was an upgrade from iOS 11 and was different in several ways. Making the user experience better for the customers. It will be interesting to see if Apple can attract more customers with its latest operating systems across various products that they offer to the customers.