Why Microsoft has kept requirements for Windows 11 very strict

Redmond said that unsupported devices are likely to experience 52% more kernel crashes than supported devices

Windows 11 requirements: The final build of Windows 11 has begun rolling out and, as it had been announced earlier, the OS would come as a free upgrade to all the Windows PCs and laptops that meet the minimum requirements set by Microsoft for the update. Microsoft has let users know about ways to bypass the processor and TPM 2.0 requirements, but has at the same time warned them against installing the updates OS on devices that are not supported. Redmond added that devices that are not supported for the Windows 11 update might also not receive future cumulative updates for Windows 11.

Most of the modern PCs are powerful enough to run Windows 11 easily, but Redmond has still put in place very strict requirements for the devices that can run the OS, especially for those PCs and laptops that contain older-generation processors.

To put things into context, at least a 7th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 2nd gen processor is needed for Windows 11, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Apart from this, TPM 2.0 and support for Secure Boot are needed.

But if most computers are powerful enough to run the new OS, why is Microsoft being so strict about the requirements for Windows 11? Well, it only has to do with the security aspect for Redmond.

Microsoft has released a video to explain the security features that are needed and mandatory for Windows 11 and why they are important. The company said that the new OS has been designed with security as the main focus, and Redmond has even touted Windows 11 to be the most secure Windows to have ever been released.

The most important aspect, Microsoft said, was ‘Reliability’, and added that maintenance of reliability over time was highly correlated with OEM and IHV driver support. It added that the processors that Windows 11 supports are within OEM and IHV support and they use modern (DCH) drivers.

Apart from this, Trusted and Secure Boot is another major requirement and they require UEFI and TPM hardware both. Using Trusted Boot and Secure Boot, Microsoft said, can minimise the damage if a machine were to be compromised. Hackers and spammers are unable to access the bootkits and rootkits due to these tools and therefore cannot modify them.

Lastly, Redmond said that unsupported devices are likely to experience 52% more kernel crashes than supported devices, and it stated that companies that meet the criteria for Windows 11 are likely to have 99.8% crash-free experience.